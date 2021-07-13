Jerry O'Connell reportedly in negotiations to co-host 'The Talk,' 3 months after Sharon Osbourne's departure

Jerry O'Connell could soon be a permanent co-host on The Talk, more than three months after Sharon Osbourne left in controversy.

Both The Wrap and E! reported July 12 that the actor was working on a deal with the show, on which he's appeared as a guest host since April.

O'Connell, an actor who's appeared in the movie Stand by Me and on TV's Sliders and Crossing Jordan, would be the gabfest's first male host. He would join Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots and Carrie Ann Inaba (who's on leave) on the CBS mainstay, which debuted in October 2010.

CBS declined Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment, and a rep for O’Connell did not respond.

Jerry O'Connell is joining The Talk. (Photo: WireImage)

O'Connell's hiring would come more than three months after Sharon Osbourne, who is white, left the show in controversy, following an on-air argument with Underwood, who is Black, on March 10. It broke out as the hosts were discussing the reaction that Piers Morgan, a longtime friend of Osbourne's, had to Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last March, and whether his treatment of Markle was racist.

While Osbourne at first defended Morgan, she later issued a public apology. After the show took a hiatus, so that CBS could conduct an internal review of what happened in the situation, two former hosts of the show, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, said Osbourne had been racist toward Peete, who is also Black. Eleven people alleged that Osbourne had made abusive remarks, such as using racial slurs against Asian former host Julie Chen Moonves. By the end of the month, CBS announced that Osbourne would not return.

O'Connell, if he became part of the show, wouldn't be the only newbie. Both Welteroth and Kloots officially joined in December.

