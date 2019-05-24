Spice Girls hit the road again for reunion tour

In the late ‘90s, radio playlists were packed with Alanis Morissette, Sugar Ray, Jewel and Toni Braxton. Then, the Spice Girls arrived, armed with fun nicknames and a message of girl power, which they’ll continue to spread as their reunion tour kicks off May 24.

Victoria Beckham (then Victoria Adams), Melanie Brown (Mel B), Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Geri Halliwell — better known as Posh, Scary, Baby, Sporty and Ginger — spiced up our lives from their very first release.

The British girl group unveiled their album Spice on Sept. 19, 1996, and followed it up the next year with Spiceworld. Armed with a string of hits, including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There” and “2 Become 1,” and confident, playful personalities, they took over the world for a short time. They even had their own books, dolls, lunch box and a hit movie by December 1997.

The Spice Girls perform at the Brit Awards on Feb. 24, 1997. (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images) More

The BBC called them “Britain’s most successful band since the Beatles.”

So it was a brutal blow to fans all over the world when Halliwell revealed on May 31, 1998, that she was leaving the group.

While the remaining four group members released the album Forever in November 2000, they were each working on solo projects, too. The Spice Girls were over, at least for the following two decades.

As Brown, Bunton, Chisholm and, yes, Halliwell (now Geri Horner) reunite for a reunion tour, take a look at the video above to see the music, babies and designer threads they’ve produced since they released that first album.

