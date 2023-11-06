'The Simpsons': Kylie Jenner appears in NFT-themed 'Treehouse of Horror' segment

Marge enlists the help of Kylie Jenner to track down Bart on the web after he becomes an NFT. (Fox) (20th Television)

Sunday marked the annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode on The Simpsons , and while an NFT-themed story may have very well reignited some buzz in that world, it also turned heads after featuring the voice of Kylie Jenner playing a version of herself.

The Halloween-themed anthology installment, this year titled “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV,” opened with a story about Bart being turned into an NFT, or Non-Fungible Token. And it’s up to his mother, Marge, to get into the world wide web and fight through the blockchain to save him, with a little help from Jenner and her pals.

Here’s a look at how the moment played out and what the reactions were.

Kylie’s guest appearance

After Bart is turned into an NFT, Marge and Homer receive a visit from a trio known as “the enlightened intellects who safeguard the crypto-verse,” consisting of Jenner, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Fallon — with only Jenner providing her actual voice.

After Homer said he thought they were just “celebrity shills” for NFT, Jenner was quick to clear things up.

“Ugh, we would never promote a technology if we didn’t understand the distributed ledger underpinning it,” she said.

The next scene included Jenner getting Marge ready to be digitized and giving her an encryption key.

“This key is a back door through the blockchain’s cryptographic protocol,” she said, snapping a quick duck-lipped selfie with Marge before finishing her thought. “Once you're inside, find Bart and use it to get both of you out.”

Calabasas to Springfield!@KylieJenner is on tonight's premiere of #TheSimpsons ""Treehouse of Horror XXXIV"" — airing 8 PM ET/PT on Fox, stream next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/hjUuuZvsHE — Hulu (@hulu) November 5, 2023

Marge would go on to be successful in her mission, but Homer decides he wants to get in on the craze and became an NFT himself, only for people to lose interest shortly after.

Some viewers reacting on social media were happy to see Jenner’s appearance in the episode, while many wondered what she was doing there and why the show would have her.

Well, according to showrunner Matt Selman, one reason she made her way onto the episode to poke fun of herself more easily is because her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians is on Hulu, which along with The Simpsons is all part of the Disney family.

Kylie Jenner got up and worked: The mogul is a guest voice on this year’s “Treehouse of Horror” episode of “The Simpsons,” and Variety has a first look below: pic.twitter.com/SFRnOftMCV — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2023

Kylie and NFTs

Jenner became one of the youngest and richest self-made entrepreneurs via her cosmetics line, helping her carve out a niche in the beauty and fashion world.

And one of the many reasons she hovers around billionaire status is that she was one of the biggest early names to get involved with NFTs. She branded something called “Exclusive NFT Beauty Drops,” which represented exclusive beauty products, behind-the-scenes content and virtual experiences with Jenner that fans could purchase, trade or hold.

The Simpsons predicting the future

Speaking of NFTs, given the show’s history of potentially predicting the future around an array of topics, plenty of viewers are curious if Sunday’s episode means NFTs will rise once again.

The simpsons never miss.

They’re predicting nfts getting to $1m. Are we gonna have a crazy bull run for nfts again. Get your bags ready annon. We’re so going to make it my friends pic.twitter.com/i8mNF26tVI — mrillustrious (@naijacryptoboi) November 6, 2023

The Simpsons saved NFTs — borovik.eth (@3orovik) November 6, 2023

Breaking:

NFTs have appeared in The Simpsons.

Is the NFT trend making a comeback? pic.twitter.com/HqZM506Ndh — ULTILAND (@ULTILANDHK) November 6, 2023

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Fox.