How well do you know Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Play along with 'The Room of Doom' to find out

With Kanye finally releasing his ninth studio album and Kim celebrating her 39th birthday, it’s a big week in the Kardashian West household. To celebrate, we’re putting your Kimye knowledge to the test in a specially-themed episode of our pop culture gameshow, The Room of Doom.



Kanye’s first tweet in 18 months confirmed that Jesus is King is ready to be heard by the world this Friday, after a year of delays. Not only that, but he’ll be releasing an IMAX-only companion movie of the same name.



Not wanting to be outdone, comedian Russell Hicks is putting on his own show all about the power couple, subjecting ten strangers to a series of fiendish trivia questions with ‘A or B’ answers. They pick their side by running to the A or B side of the The Room of Doom before a huge wall splits the group in two. Make a single mistake and they’ll be trapped in there forever, so they’ll never get to listen to a Kanye track or watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians ever again.



You can play along too, by answering the questions as they pop up — sure, you won’t be trapped in a basement forever if you lose, but getting a bad score on an online quiz isn’t a great feeling, either.



Are they richer than Beyonce and Jay Z? Who worked in The Gap as a teenager? Which reality shows has Kim been on? We’ll be finding out the answers to these questions and more. So while we wait for Kanye’s album to drop - and for Kim to, well, take some more selfies or something, come show off your knowledge in The Room of Doom.

Plus, have you heard? Kim’s beauty line, KKW BEAUTY, is now available at Ulta! Shop below!

This set features lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters, and more. (Photo: Ulta) More

Shop it: KKW Beauty, $10-$150, ulta.com





Watch more episodes of The Room of Doom:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



