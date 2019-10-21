How well do you know the 1990s? Play along with 'The Room of Doom' and find out





With Billie Eilish making grunge fashion popular again, Sega releasing a mini version of its most iconic console, and Will Smith working on a spin-off of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, it’s like the 1990s never went away. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic movies of the decade, Pulp Fiction, this week all of the questions in our game show The Room of Doom are on the amazing pop culture from that time.

Our own 1990s kid Russell Hicks hosts as ten strangers are faced with a series of tough questions, all of which have A and B answers. The contestants choose their answer by running to the corresponding side of The Room of Doom. If they make a single mistake they’ll be trapped in there forever, and only one person walks away with the cash prize.

Don’t think you’re not getting involved; you can play along from the safety of your home by clicking what you believe is the correct response for each question. So whether you were there or just heard about it in history class, you can show off your knowledge of the ‘90s as you take on trivia about its TV shows, celebrities and gadgets, from Mariah Carey and Tamagotchis.

Strap in, the Room of Doom is going back in time! It’s gonna be gnarly / bodacious / da bomb, or whatever cringeworthy adjectives we used to use back then.

And that Sega Genesis? If you haven’t ordered yours yet, here’s your chance:

