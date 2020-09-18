Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's front gate wouldn't open, so he ripped it off

A gate is no match for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor revealed Friday that, when his front gate wouldn’t open for him recently, he tore it off.

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work,” he explained on social media.

Johnson said that his electricity had gone out because of storms, just when he needed to be out, working one of his many jobs. The former pro wrestler found out he’d have to wait another 45 minutes for someone else to come and open it, so he decided to do so himself.

He realized what he did was drastic, but he said it was necessary.

“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day,” Johnson said. “So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

Even the people who eventually arrived to restore the gate were in awe of what he had done.

It’s the kind of move we’d see from characters Johnson has played in many of his action movies, including 2021’s Black Adam, a spinoff of the 2019 DC Comics flick Shazam!. In fact, he said his impromptu, at-home workout showed him he was ready to play the super strong supervillain.

He’s been preparing for the role for a long time. In April, he told fans on Instagram, per Men’s Health, that he hadn’t slowed down at all in quarantine.

“I promised myself that when we did get put on lockdown that I was going to train my a** off, harder than I’d ever trained before and try to raise my own personal bar in terms of intensity,” Johnson said in an Instagram question and answer session, per Men’s Health. “I have enough rage that I need to work out, anyway, so I’m working out extremely hard!”

However, that was months before he and his family came down with COVID-19. He’s since recovered and pleaded with others to take precautions, such as wearing masks.

