Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson raps his 'Moana' song to daughter Tia for '3,978th time' during quarantine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s youngest daughter remains Moana-obsessed during quarantine. But it still doesn’t register that her dad voiced Maui.

For the “3,978th time,” the hulking superstar — seriously, look at his arm — sang the rap portion from his song “You’re Welcome” to an enthralled Tiana, 2, who provided some adorable vocals as they went. But when he asked “Tia,” “Is Daddy Maui?,” without missing a beat, she shot back “no.”

“Baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy,” Johnson wrote, referencing his shape-shifting character’s name in the 2016 Disney flick. “Wait ‘til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she’ll believe that one.”

He added, “This kinda stuff makes my day.”

During quarantine, Johnson has been singing that same tune over and over to his mini me, who shares the name of another Disney princess: Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. (Johnson and his bride, Lauren Hashian, apparently love Disney Princess names. Their 4-year-old is named Jasmine.)

At first it was to hit the 30-second mark while washing hands, with Tia helping provide improvised coronavirus lyrics.

He shared another video of himself singing the song — “for the 1,927th time” — before putting the tot to bed. She again proved to be the cutest duet partner ever.

With no productions keeping him on the road, Johnson has been busy being a hands-on girl dad to his two youngest kiddos. (He also has a grown daughter, Simone Johnson, with ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia.) On Tia’s recent birthday — which was Peppa Pig-, not Moana-themed — he wrote that “spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic.”

Johnson has said the quarantine has also had a “very positive effect” on his marriage. “We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators.” (He and Hashian married in August after 12 years together.)

While he’s not traveling — his Netflix film Red Notice was halted due to the coronavirus in early March — he is still working. This week he announced the premiere for the second season of Titan Games, the NBC athletic competition series, will be May 25.

