Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talk to Yahoo Entertainment about "The Office" and their long-standing friendship. (Photo: Getty Images)

How about Michaela Scott?

That's what Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on all nine seasons of the American version of The Office, jokingly suggests to Yahoo Entertainment when she learns about plans for a female-led Australian version of the hit workplace comedy.

Though the sitcom ended in 2013, it's still a force in pop culture, available to catch daily, whether by streaming or in cable reruns, or to support by buying an increasingly long list of merchandise: greeting cards, shot glasses, toys, books and more. The Office, which centered around Steve Carrell's Michael Scott, is still going strong in many ways, including The Office Ladies podcast hosted by Fischer and her former co-star Angela Kinsey. Their characters, Pam and Angela, couldn't stand one another back at Dunder Mifflin, but the two are famously best friends in real life, regularly leaving each other voice memos and meeting up for margaritas at Chili's, the restaurant they've teamed up with to unveil some new menu items.

Fischer and Kinsey even carpool to the studio where they create their podcast, on which they're rewatching all 188 half-hour episodes, with appearances by former co-stars and crew members. They were pleasantly surprised to hear about the new version of the show on the day it was announced, right after having emerged from a recording session.

"We don't know anything about it," Kinsey says of the new Aussie version of The Office, "but I think that's awesome, and I can't wait to find out more."

Fischer agrees: "Yeah, I can't wait to meet this female Michael Scott."

Kinsey kindly offers to reprise her role as bossy cat-lover Angela.

"If," Kinsey jokes, "they need a real prickly accountant to pop in and, you know, judge everyone for a hot second, I'm available."

Oscar Nunez, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer appear on a Season 9 episode of The Office. (Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/courtesy Everett Collection)

But they dismiss the idea of reprising their roles in a U.S. revival. And, for the record, Carrell said back in 2018 that he didn't think the intentionally inappropriate culture depicted "would fly now."

"I don't think a reboot of the American office is realistic," Fischer says now. "I think, ya know, look at us. We've all aged by 15 years. I'm not sure we can go back and sit at our desks and redo it again."

But they have continued to enjoy rewatching the episodes every week for research; They're on the first part of Season 8 at the moment.

So they long ago covered "The Dundies," the hilarious 2005 episode, penned by Mindy Kaling, in which Michael Scott presents random and even insulting awards to his employees. A drunken Pam actually gets thrown out of the Chili's, where the awards are being held. She also has a close-up moment with John Krasinski's Jim. He and Pam ended up providing the show's great love story, but their relationship was very will-they-or-won't-they early on.

"We were on the brink of cancellation when we were filming the Dundies episode at the Chili’s," Fischer recalls. "And I took Greg Daniels, our showrunner, aside, and I said, 'Should we do a take where Jim and Pam very clearly share a kiss, in case the show gets canceled after this airs? So that we can give people closure on the Jim and Pam relationship.' And Greg said, 'No, because if we film it, they can use it. If they want to see you guys really kiss, they've gotta pick us up for another season.' But at that time it was very touch and go."

That alone would make the fast casual restaurant significant to her, but she also remembers it as a venue where she had family dinners growing up. Kinsey started going there in college to celebrate with friends after a big exam. It was actually their idea to partner with the restaurant.

"I know you would expect us to say that we're excited to do this partnership," Fischer says, "but I just wanna say that I actually met the folks from Chili's at an event in Los Angeles, and I cornered them in the room, and told them that I wanted to do a campaign with them, because I love them. And that me and Angela should do one as best friends... So when we say that we're excited to be working with them, we mean it."

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer film an ad for Chili's. (Photo: Chili's)

While Fischer and Kinsey love their happy hours together, there's much more they appreciate about each other.

"I appreciate Angela's just unconditional love and acceptance of me," Fischer says. "She doesn't shy away from the parts of me that maybe, like, I would be embarrassed to share with everyone. I feel like I can share every part of myself with her, and she just always comes at me with love and acceptance. She doesn’t judge me in any way, and because of that, I can grow. Because you can grow in a relationship like that, and I feel like I have grown so much through my best friendship with her."

Kinsey responds, "Lady, that’s hitting me in the feels."

She has a very un-Angela like take on the same question about Fischer.

"I always say Jenna is my constant in the storm. No matter the good or the bad or any of it, she's just always there," Kinsey says. "She's so steadfast and unwavering when things feel overwhelming to me or too big, she's just right there by my side. Even if we're apart. One of the things that I treasure about our friendship is… I loved that every day on the set of The Office, we would have lunch together. And we would sort of share about our day. And we’ve been able to maintain that no matter where we are in the world, we leave each other little voice memos. And I know everything about her life. No matter where she is and vice versa. And I just treasure it, I really do."