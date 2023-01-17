'The Mandalorian': Watch Baby Yoda use the Force in 1st Season 3 trailer

Ethan Alter
·Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read

This is the way... that The Mandalorian returns to Disney+.

The blockbuster Star Wars serial dropped the first trailer for its long-in-the-works third season, which premieres March 1 on the Mouse House's streaming service. It's the first full batch of fresh Mandalorian episodes since the Season 2 finale aired in 2020, bringing vintage Luke Skywalker back to George Lucas's far, far away galaxy. (Watch the Season 3 trailer above.)

Fans did get a short check-in with Din Djarin aka Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his traveling companion, Grogu aka Baby Yoda, midway through the spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, which devoted two episodes to revealing how the helmeted lone wolf and his little green cub reunite. Season 3 picks up with the two of them on the road again, this time bound for Mandalore — the home world of Din's adopted tribe. Look for the Mandalorians to grow more diverse in terms of armor color if nothing else this year.

Mando meets a whole new bunch of Mandalorians in a scene from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Mando meets a whole new bunch of Mandalorians in a scene from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Meanwhile, Grogu tries to master his emerging Force powers, trying to wield them with the same skill as his adult-sized namesake. It looks like those lessons are progressing well: the trailer ends with the little tyke moving a marauding baddie with the power of his mind.

Because this is the Star Wars universe, there's always a new threat on the horizon. And Mando is warned early on in the teaser by a familiar Ranger of the New Republic to be on guard against a rising enemy. "There's something dangerous happening out there," he's informed. "And by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it'll be too late."

Other Easter eggs for Star Wars fans include a possible cameo by the gibberish-spouting alien, Babu Frik, one of the lone bright spots in The Rise of Skywalker; a trip to Coruscant, where Obi-Wan Kenobi once hung out with Dexter Jettster; and a possible flashback that presents the Jedi-decimating Order 66 from an all-new perspective. Now that's the way you build excitement for a third season.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres March 1 on Disney+

Recommended Stories

  • Disney+ Drops ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer With Pedro Pascal & Grogu Going To Mandalore

    Disney+ released the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 during halftime of the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Star Wars spinoff from Lucasfilm will start streaming on March 1. Watch the trailer in the video posted above. “Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy,” Pedro Pascal’s […]

  • Pedro Pascal's Bounty Hunter and Grogu Reunite in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

    Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin opposite Baby Yoda when The Mandalorian season three premieres March 1 on Disney+. Watch the trailer.

  • Secret Invasion: Release date, cast, plot for the huge MCU Disney+ series

    Secret Invasion will be the first MCU TV show of Phase 5 when it lands on Disney+.

  • Din Djarin Faces the Consequences of His Actions in Official Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season Three

    Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Mandalorian season three. The two-minute visual...

  • Everything the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast and Crew Have Said About a Potential Sequel

    A Top Gun: Maverick sequel hasn't yet been announced, but fans are clamoring for one — and so are some of the blockbuster film's cast and crew members. "My whole cast, we would all be there in a heartbeat," Jay Ellis, who played Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the hit movie, told Fox News Digital in November 2022. Released in May 2022, the action drama followed Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) as he recruited and trained a new generation of fighter pilots for a specialized mission.

  • Belarus puts exiled opposition leader on trial

    STORY: Belarus put exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on trial in absentia on treason charges on Tuesday (January 17).40-year-old Tsikhanouskaya fled the country after running against Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election.The vote was followed by mass protests over alleged electoral fraud. Following a crackdown on protesters, she became the head of an opposition-in-exile.Now living in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, she faces a possible jail term of up to 15 years.Ahead of the trial, Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters in the Swiss resort of Davos that she did not expect the trial to be fair."First of all, I have to say that in Belarus there are no honest trials. We live in absolute lawlessness in our country so tomorrow's trial, on me, will be a farce and a show but not real justice, you know."Adding that she had asked for the necessary documents from the court-appointed lawyer, but had not received anything."I haven't had any reply so I don't understand what this lawyer will do in this court if he doesn't know my position, if he has never communicated to me but he is supposed to defend me."The BelTa state news agency said the trial had started on Tuesday morning. "This is like personal revenge of Lukashenko for myself and the other people who are opposing him for 2,5 years".Tsikhanouskaya and several others were to be tried on charges of treason and attempting to seize power, the court said before the trial.Rights activists estimate about 1,500 people are in jail in Belarus on politically motivated charges.

  • 'The Last of Us': How Thandiwe Newton's lookalike daughter Nico Parker stole the series premiere of the HBO hit

    The 18-year-old actress says she's still waiting on an invitation to join her mother in the "Star Wars" franchise.

  • 'American Idol' alum C.J. Harris dies at 31

    C.J. Harris, an "American Idol" contestant who placed sixth in Season 13, has died at age 31, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed.

  • What student-loan borrowers should know about Biden's new debt relief proposals — and why advocates argue they're not enough

    Biden introduced a plan to reform income-driven student-loan repayment plans, but some borrowers won't benefit. Here's what you need to know.

  • NFL playoffs: Dak Prescott, Cowboys thump Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    Prescott had an incredible night. Brady not so much.