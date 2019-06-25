The It List: 'Yesterday,' BTS, 'Amazing Race,' The Black Keys and the best in pop culture the week of June 24, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 24-30, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Yesterday

It has the most intriguing premise of any film to hit theaters so far this year: After a struggling British musician (Himesh Patel) suffers a bike accident, he wakes up to find the world has no collective memory of The Beatles, thus allowing him to pass all their hit songs off as his own and quickly ascent to international superstardom. As for how it all works, all you need is Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle coming together and it all but guarantees a feel-good jukebox musical that finds a most inspired way to celebrate the most beloved rock band of all time: by pretending they no longer exist. Given Curtis's involvement, it shouldn't be surprising, but beyond its high concept scenario the film also leans just as heavily into its "Will They or Won't They?" romantic subplot. In other words, it's a perfect date movie for Beatles lovers.

PLAY IT: BTS World

The K-pop band’s new mobile game is particularly well named, since its members have practically taken over the planet in the last few years. Their latest project offers devotees — known as members of their ARMY — some new fun, as it allows them to have the virtual experience of interacting with their favorites in the role of their manager, attempting to steer them to the bigtime. The game, available June 26, is also chock full of new material fans will adore: 10,000 new photos, 100 video clips exclusive to the game and, best of all, first dibs on new BTS music, featured throughout the game.



The scrappy garage rock duo’s first album since 2014 has been described by band member Patrick Carney as an “homage to electric guitar.” Proving rock ‘n’ roll is in fact not dead, the album’s lead single “Lo/Hi” made history by topping Billboard's Mainstream Rock, Adult Alternative Songs, Rock Airplay and Alternative Songs charts, making it the first time any song has hit No. 1 on all four formats simultaneously.

STREAM IT: The Lion King (25th anniversary)

It’s the Hollywood circle of life: The same year that the animated Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary, Disney is releasing a new “live action” version that’s expected to be the king of the July box office. And while we’re just as eager as everyone else to hear Donald Glover and Beyoncé croon “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” director Jon Favreau has a tall order in equaling the pop culture longevity of the cartoon version, which premiered in theaters on June 24, 1994. It may be hard to believe now, but the Mouse House was dubious about The Lion King in the run-up to the movie’s release, uncertain whether it would equal the grosses of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Instead, the movie wound up out-earning all of its predecessors by a healthy margin, while the Elton John/Tim Rice soundtrack remains one of the ‘90s’ defining albums. In hindsight, The Lion King represents the culmination of Disney’s hand-drawn animated renaissance, as well as its inevitable decline. The following year, the first Toy Story arrived in theaters and kick-started the computer-animation revolution that’s led a quarter-century later to the roar of a new Lion King.

HEAR IT: Freaknik: A Discourse on a Paradise Lost podcast

While MTV spent all those years chasing the debaucherous images of spring breakers on Florida beaches, an arguably even wilder party was happening some 600 miles north on the streets of urban Atlanta. Launched in 1983, Freaknik became a full-on phenomenon by the early ‘90s, drawing upwards of 200,000 mostly black college students to ATL from all over the country. And eventually, the city couldn't handle it. In a fascinating new podcast produced by Endeavor Audio and Mass Appeal, documentarian Christopher Frierson unspools an oral history of the event, highlighting not just the infamous intersection of sex, drugs and hip-hop, but also the (oftentimes unjustified) strife between revelers and law enforcement and city officials that would ultimately spell its doom.