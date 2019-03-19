The It List: 'Us' is out, Amy Schumer is 'Growing,' 'Parks & Rec' cast is reunited and the best in pop culture the week of March 18, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 18 to 24, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Us

Is Jordan Peele's follow-up to his brilliant racial allegory Get Out as good as its predecessor? That's the $176 million question, and it's hard to say just yet: Get Out was a movie you appreciated more and more over time as repeat viewings and research uncovered all of the various hidden meanings and Easter eggs. Us is both a more straightforward horror movie (just ask Peele) and a bit harder to decode. It is bananas, we'll tell you that. It also has a climax that might not leave all viewers entirely satisfied. But it will damn sure make you think. And talk. And probably want to see it over again.

Us opens in theaters everywhere March 22. For showtime and ticket information, visit Fandango.

HEAR IT: Blackout

And to follow up his Academy Award-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek stars in… a podcast? Of course, this isn't your run-of-the-mill podcast (for one, it features Oscar & Emmy winner Malek). It's a drama about a radio DJ unveiling the events surrounding a mysterious national blackout that occurred 100 days earlier, so it's far more 21st century-War of the Worlds than Marc Maron. And though the writing can be janky at times ("You're the dumbest smart guy I know," a woman tells Malek's Simon in episode 1), it's intriguing enough in a quiet, character-driven disaster porn-sort of way to stick with beyond the two episodes we've been able to sample.

Episodes 1 & 2 of Blackout premiere March 19 on iTunes.

Just as the one-two punch of Black Panther and Aquaman changed the face of live-action superhero cinema last year, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse signals a new beginning for comic book-derived cartoons. In place of the usual friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker, Spider-Verse introduces us to an all-new wall-crawler, Miles Morales — a Brooklyn teenager who becomes the hero New York needs. Actually, the film introduces us to six new wall-crawlers, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir and the spectacular Spider-Ham. That may sound like too many characters for one movie, but the brilliance of Spider-Verse lies in the way it deftly makes room for all of these Spider-People, while still keeping the emotional focus on Miles. Oh yeah, and it's also the best-looking animated feature in recent memory.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD and can be purchased on Amazon, Target and Walmart.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for TV lovers: From March 15-24, the casts of some of your favorite past and present series will take the stage as part of the Paley Center for Media's annual small-screen festival. The big tickets this year include the already sold-out reunion of the Parks & Recreation cast — including A-list movie star Chris Pratt — as well as a solo showcase for Stephen Colbert. There are also farewell panels for departing CW shows, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, as well as tributes to ongoing favorites like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and RuPaul's Drag Race. Even if you can't attend in person, join in the fun remotely by forking over $7.99 for a Live Stream Package, or paying an a la cart fee of $1.99 per panel.

Tickets and streaming package purchases are available on the official Paley Center website.

SHOP IT: The Little Mermaid Anniversary Merch

It's been 30 years since The Little Mermaid became part of our world, and Box Lunch and Funko have buddied up for an exclusive Pop figure featuring undersea princess Ariel in her castaway ensemble. Both companies have plenty of other anniversary-themed items as well; browse through Box Lunch's many offerings, which range from exclusive backpacks to wallets. And while additional Pop figures won't be washing on shore until August, you can pre-order the likes of Prince Eric, Ursula the Sea Witch and Scuttle the Seagull now.