The It List: 'Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King' investigates the disappearance of millions of dollars, Richard Linklater brings back the rotoscope in 'Apollo 10 ½,' 'Julia' pays tribute to TV chef Julia Child and the best in pop culture the week of March 28, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 28-April 3

STREAM IT: Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King tells a mystery of missing money

In December 2018, Gerry Cotten, the CEO and founder of cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, died suddenly. While companies had lost their leaders before, this case was different, as it turned out that 30-year-old Cotten was the sole person who held the passwords to access the company's wealth. Without him, customers were out $250 million. The odd circumstances surrounding his death — including the fact that he had signed a will just two weeks earlier — fueled suspicions that Cotten had faked the whole thing. There were other theories, too, like that his wife had poisoned him or that mobsters had taken the cash, all of which are mentioned in this feature-length Netflix doc. As one of the interviewees says in the trailer, "Either I know a guy who screwed up and lost a quarter billion, or I know a guy who pulled off one of the greatest triumphs in history." — Raechal Shewfelt

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is available Wednesday, March 30 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Richard Linklater is rotoscoping again with SXSW hit Apollo 10 ½

Richard Linklater combines two of his favorite institutions — rotoscope animation and childhood — for the Netflix original film Apollo 10 ½. The Dazed and Confused director, who veered into rotoscope with 2001's Waking Life and 2006's A Scanner Darkly and also spent 10 years working on the Oscar-nominated coming-of-age drama Boyhood, revisits the 1969 Apollo moon landing through two different perspectives: the astronauts involved, and a young boy watching from home in Houston. The film premiered to big cheers at this month's SXSW Film Festival. Check out an exclusive clip from it above. — Kevin Polowy

Apollo 10 ½ premieres Thursday, April 1 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Snowpiercer wraps up Season 3 with the return of Jennifer Connelly

She's baaaaaack. Jennifer Connelly returns to Snowpiercer just in time for the Season 3 finale of TNT's post-apocalyptic drama. After first resurfacing in the penultimate episode, her Melanie Cavill is front and center in the finale, trying to forge a tenuous alliance with her former "train-emy" Arthur Layton (Daveed Diggs) against their mutual foe, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean). "I want you with me," Melanie tells an understandably skeptical Arthur in this exclusive clip from the episode. With Season 4 already a go, the fallout of their risky plan is sure to carry serious ramifications for the future of Snowpiercer — both the train and the show. — Ethan Alter

Snowpiercer's Season 3 finale airs Monday, March 28 on TNT; stream all episodes on the show's official website.

WATCH IT: The British thriller Barbarians really hits home

Prolific producer-turned-first time director Charles Dorfman offers up a compelling twist on the usual home invasion thriller with Barbarians. Game of Thrones star Iwan "Ramsay Bolton" Rheon and Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno play a pair of artist lovers cohabitating in a redesigned model home developed by their shady best friend (Tom Cullen), who arrives for an uncomfortable dinner party with his pregnant girlfriend (Ines Spiridonov). The already-tense evening is made tenser by the sudden appearance of uninvited masked guests who make themselves at home ... by destroying the couple's home. This exclusive clip from Barbarians provides an eerie glimpse at these invaders and their methods. — E.A.

Barbarians premieres Friday, April 1 in theaters and on most VOD services.

WATCH IT: Tilda Swinton's delightfully strange Memoria begins its never-ending theatrical tour

Thai auteur Apichatpong Weerasethakul and master British thespian Tilda Swinton are about to redefine the term "theatrical exclusive." The duo's acclaimed collaboration, Memoria, launches in art-house cinemas around the country on April 1, and will never come to Blu-ray or streaming services. Since Memoria comes from two singular artists, it's no surprise that the film is a singular big-screen experience, one that immerses viewers in a landscape and soundscape that's both familiar and alien. If you want to see it — and you definitely should — you'll have to go to a theater near you, which means you should keep the official site bookmarked for the latest tour dates. — E.A.

Memoria premieres Friday, April 1 in theaters; visit the official site to find showtimes and tickets.

STREAM IT: Deliciousness is on the menu in Julia

With TV shows dramatizing the stories of Anna Delvey, Elizabeth Holmes and Pam Hupp, why not the decidedly less scandalous rise of the woman who made cooking shows a thing? Here, in eight episodes, creator Daniel Goldfarb, a producer on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and showrunner Chris Kaiser, the creator of Party of Five, revisit some of the story that director Nora Ephron and actress Meryl Streep told in 2009's Julie and Julia. This time around, British actress Sarah Lancashire (Yesterday) plays Child, just as the chef and author of Mastering the Art of French Cooking gets the idea for a TV program that would follow her whipping up beef Bourguignon and French onion soup. We see Child battling sexism — a talk show host interviewing her asks derisively, "Why don't we name our little program What My Wife's Been Reading?" — and just plain skepticism about whether people would watch food preparation, as she begins her march into history. — R.S.

Julia premieres Thursday, March 31 on HBO Max.

BUY IT: Love Jones cracks Criterion Collection, remains director's only film

(Photo: The Criterion Collection)

"I got a Love Jones, for your body and your skin tones," Method Man famously raps on his 1995 "All I Need" remix featuring Mary J. Blige. It's a classic ’90s rap line, and it may very well have inspired the title of a classic ’90s romance film, Theodore Witcher's 1997 favorite Love Jones. The film follows a group of interconnected Black friends (Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Isaiah Washington, Lisa Nicole Carson and Bill Bellamy) looking for — and sometimes avoiding — love around Chicago. The film has become something of a cult classic over the years, yet amazingly remains Witcher's only film to date. (Witcher explained to The Root why we haven't heard from him since, and it's pretty sad.) But it's all the more impressive that his one film is now immortalized with a Criterion Collection release. In addition to a 4K digital restoration, extras include new audio commentary, interviews, a panel discussion and a featurette. — K.P.

Love Jones: The Criterion Collection is available Tuesday, March 29 at Amazon and other retailers.

READ IT: Was Heaven's Gate really Hollywood's biggest bomb? Cimino sets the record straight

(Photo: Courtesy of Abrams Books)

In 1979, Michael Cimino was at the top of his game, fresh off an Oscar for directing the reigning Best Picture, The Deer Hunter. His next film, the epic revisionist Western Heaven's Gate, was set to be a crowning achievement. Instead, it became an all-time cinematic catastrophe. Or so the conventional story goes. Charles Elton's new book, featuring exhaustive original research and interviews, seeks to upend the narrative on the late filmmaker, whose oeuvre definitely deserves a reappraisal. — Marcus Errico

Cimino: The Deer Hunter, Heaven's Gate, and the Price of a Vision is available Tuesday, March 29 at Amazon and other booksellers.

READ IT: Age of Cage celebrates one of Hollywood's most beloved eccentrics

(Photo: Henry Holt)

From Valley Girl to Pig, there's no denying the weight of Nicolas Cage's massive talent. The actor's forty-year (and counting) stint as one of Hollywood's most-loved eccentrics is celebrated in pop culture journalist Keith Phipps's lively career retrospective. In the author's telling, Cage's filmography acts as a gateway into the major and minor sea changes happening in the film industry, as he morphs from rising star to Oscar-winner to box-office draw to cult object. Grab some KFC and champagne and curl up on the couch for a deep dive into some classic Cage Rage. — E.A.

Age of Cage is available Tuesday, March 29 at Amazon and other booksellers.

BUY IT: Who We Are takes a close look at racism in America

(Photo: Sony Pictures Classics)

How good of a year was 2021 for documentaries? Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler's critically championed documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism couldn't crack an Oscars ballot that also included must-sees like Summer of Soul, Attica and Flee. This urgent, hard-hitting and honest doc features legal scholar and former ACLU director Jeffery Robinson as he dispels the myth of a "post-racial America" with shocking truths and personal anecdotes from a still-troubled nation. If you had a list of anti-racism resources from the summer of 2020, add this one to it fast. — K.P.

Who We Are is available on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 29 at Amazon and other retailers.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo