The It List: 'Toy Story 4,' Tim Burton's 'Batman' turns 30, Mark Ronson drops 'Late Night Feelings' and the best in pop culture the week of June 10, 2019

WATCH IT: Toy Story 4

There are plenty of Pixar fans out there who, as much as they love the Toy Story series, didn't want a fourth installment. Understandably, the argument was why push it when Toy Story 3 wrapped up the then-trilogy so perfectly? But here's the thing: Toy Story 4 is great. Like really, really, really great. It may actually be one of the very best installments, if not the very best. It's certainly the funniest. It's also another shining example of how effective the animation giant is at making entertainment equally appealing for kids and adults — and striking the perfect balance between heart and humor. And while it's no doubt buoyed by a host of new characters (including old sketch buddies Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as plush carnival prize buddies), it's Tony Hale's makeshift kindergarten plaything Forky that steals the show. Prepare for your kids to be yelling "Trash!" after this one. But in a good way.

STREAM IT: Batman (30th anniversary)

Director Tim Burton’s take on the iconic DC Comics character, with Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader and Jack Nicholson as a deranged Joker, turns 30 this week, providing the perfect opportunity to watch it again for the umpteenth time. And chances are good that you’ve seen it, since it was one of the top grossing movies in the world the year it was released and continues to be a fan favorite. In fact, this Batman has even been credited with igniting the superhero movie trend that’s delighted fans ever since.

WATCH IT: Us

Jordan Peele's highly anticipated follow-up to his 2016 horror breakout Get Out didn't capture the zeitgeist to quite the same effect, but it's no small feat that it's still one of the best movies of the year so far. It's also exactly the type of film cinephiles love to get on Blu-ray, since its deep assortment of Easter Eggs and hidden meanings will spell rewards for repeat viewings. And we can now take even more delight in the extraordinary dual performance of Lupita Nyong'o, who like Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, might find herself in the Oscar race next year.

The super-producer, tastemaker and recent Oscar/Golden Globe/Grammy-winner (for his A Star Is Born “Shallow” co-write) is back with another all-star opus. Following his successful collaborations with Lady Gaga, this time Ronson has enlisted an array of pop goddesses, including Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Angel Olsen and Yebba. The Lykke Li-led title track, a fizzy disco jam, is destined to be a song of the summer.

WATCH IT: 2019 BET Awards

Actress Regina Hall, one of the six women vying for the night’s Best Actress award, emcees the annual, star-studded ceremony. The big story this year is Cardi B, who scored an impressive seven nominations. Will she win them all? Viewers will also see live performances and a few big awards handed out, including the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mary J. Blige and the Icon Award to Tyler Perry. Late artist Nipsey Hussle will be honored with the Humanitarian Award in what’s sure to be an emotional moment.

The 2019 BET Awards air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

WATCH IT: The Lavender Scare

While the Red Scare was consuming Cold War-era America, another purge was playing out in Washington D.C.’s corridors of power. At the behest of incoming president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, federal workers who were known — or suspected — of being gay or lesbian were summarily forced out of their jobs. Making its PBS debut during Pride Month, Josh Howard’s insightful documentary reveals how the “lavender scare” wound up inspiring an equal and opposite reaction, paving the way for the gay rights movement that scored significant victories in the ‘60s up to the present day.