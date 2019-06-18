The It List: 'Toy Story 4,' Tim Burton's 'Batman' turns 30, Mark Ronson drops 'Late Night Feelings' and the best in pop culture the week of June 10, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each.
WATCH IT: Toy Story 4
There are plenty of Pixar fans out there who, as much as they love the Toy Story series, didn't want a fourth installment. Understandably, the argument was why push it when Toy Story 3 wrapped up the then-trilogy so perfectly? But here's the thing: Toy Story 4 is great. Like really, really, really great. It may actually be one of the very best installments, if not the very best. It's certainly the funniest. It's also another shining example of how effective the animation giant is at making entertainment equally appealing for kids and adults — and striking the perfect balance between heart and humor. And while it's no doubt buoyed by a host of new characters (including old sketch buddies Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as plush carnival prize buddies), it's Tony Hale's makeshift kindergarten plaything Forky that steals the show. Prepare for your kids to be yelling "Trash!" after this one. But in a good way.
STREAM IT: Batman (30th anniversary)
Director Tim Burton’s take on the iconic DC Comics character, with Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader and Jack Nicholson as a deranged Joker, turns 30 this week, providing the perfect opportunity to watch it again for the umpteenth time. And chances are good that you’ve seen it, since it was one of the top grossing movies in the world the year it was released and continues to be a fan favorite. In fact, this Batman has even been credited with igniting the superhero movie trend that’s delighted fans ever since.
WATCH IT: Us
Jordan Peele's highly anticipated follow-up to his 2016 horror breakout Get Out didn't capture the zeitgeist to quite the same effect, but it's no small feat that it's still one of the best movies of the year so far. It's also exactly the type of film cinephiles love to get on Blu-ray, since its deep assortment of Easter Eggs and hidden meanings will spell rewards for repeat viewings. And we can now take even more delight in the extraordinary dual performance of Lupita Nyong'o, who like Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, might find herself in the Oscar race next year.
HEAR IT: Mark Ronson, Late Night Feelings
The super-producer, tastemaker and recent Oscar/Golden Globe/Grammy-winner (for his A Star Is Born “Shallow” co-write) is back with another all-star opus. Following his successful collaborations with Lady Gaga, this time Ronson has enlisted an array of pop goddesses, including Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Angel Olsen and Yebba. The Lykke Li-led title track, a fizzy disco jam, is destined to be a song of the summer.
WATCH IT: 2019 BET Awards
Actress Regina Hall, one of the six women vying for the night’s Best Actress award, emcees the annual, star-studded ceremony. The big story this year is Cardi B, who scored an impressive seven nominations. Will she win them all? Viewers will also see live performances and a few big awards handed out, including the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mary J. Blige and the Icon Award to Tyler Perry. Late artist Nipsey Hussle will be honored with the Humanitarian Award in what’s sure to be an emotional moment.
The 2019 BET Awards air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.
WATCH IT: The Lavender Scare
While the Red Scare was consuming Cold War-era America, another purge was playing out in Washington D.C.’s corridors of power. At the behest of incoming president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, federal workers who were known — or suspected — of being gay or lesbian were summarily forced out of their jobs. Making its PBS debut during Pride Month, Josh Howard’s insightful documentary reveals how the “lavender scare” wound up inspiring an equal and opposite reaction, paving the way for the gay rights movement that scored significant victories in the ‘60s up to the present day.
The Lavender Scare premieres June 18 at 9 p.m. on PBS and will also be available on digital channels.
PLAY IT: Jaws Board Game
Good news: You’re not going to need a bigger table to play this officially-licensed table-top version of Steven Spielberg’s beach weather classic. Unleashed by Ravensburger, Jaws packs a lot of human vs. shark mayhem into its compact, dual-sided board, which offers two different modes of gameplay for 2 to 4 people. In Act 1, the trio of Brody, Hooper and Quint strategize to prevent the marauding shark from chowing down on Amity Island tourists. For Act 2, the action moves to the Orca, where the shark devours parts of the boat and, if you’re not lucky, your characters, too. For those in a rush, you can choose to play either Act 1 or Act 2 independently, but trust us — once you dip your toe in these waters, you’re gonna want the full bloody experience.
READ IT: Rocketman: The Official Movie Companion
Go inside the making of the hit movie musical inspired by the life of Elton John with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and commentary from the filmmakers. The Rocketman himself contributes the forward to the book, which features special praise for star Taron Egerton, whom Sir Elton complements for his “grace and enthusiasm.” Expect to see some of the elaborate costumes modeled in this book again at the Oscars next February.
HEAR IT: The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger
Jack White, the hardest-working multi-tasker in indie rock, returns with the first album in 11 years by his Detroit supergroup. Despite the long hiatus, old friends White, powerpop maestro Brendan Benson and the Greenhornes’s Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence (who also plays in another White side-project, the Dead Weather) sound as tight and fiery as ever.
WATCH IT: 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
All your favorites, from Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy to Kumail Nanjiani and Noah Centineo, are set to make appearances at the annual fete to pick up honors in fun categories, such as Best Kiss and Best Villain. Shazam! star Zachary Levi will host, while Lizzo and Bazzi are set to perform. The night's big awards will go to Jada Pinkett Smith (The Trailblazer Award) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Generation Award). While the event typically isn’t as buzzy as its sister ceremony, the MTV Video Music Awards, this irreverent ceremony is usually worth a watch just for the stargazing.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards air at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 17.
HEAR IT: The Hollywood Vampires, Rise
The Raconteurs aren’t the only supergroup releasing new music in this super week. Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Johnny Depp unleash their sophomore LP, which features nostalgic David Bowie, Jim Carroll and Johnny Thunders covers. In true vampiric rock ‘n’ roll fashion, the band was named after Cooper’s infamous ‘70s drinking club, whose rotating members included Keith Moon, Harry Nilsson, John Lennon and Marc Bolan.
