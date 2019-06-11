The It List: 'Speed' celebrates 25 years, Leo DiCaprio's 'Ice on Fire' premieres, Madonna drops 'Madame X' and the best in pop culture the week of June 10, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 10-16, including the best deals we could find for each.

STREAM IT: Speed (25th anniversary)

Not all action movies from the 1990s are built to last, but Speed is just as sprightly now as it was when it hit theaters a quarter century ago. Chalk that up to an irresistible premise — a bomb-strapped bus has to stay above 50 miles per hour or it goes boom — a crackerjack script by Graham Yost (with a major assist by an uncredited Joss Whedon), Jan de Bont’s nimble direction and, last but not least, the dynamic duo of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. Even though it’s impossible to imagine anyone but Bullock as accidental bus driver, Annie Porter, the part was originally offered to Halle Berry. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment recently, the actress revealed precisely why she declined to ride shotgun opposite her John Wick: Chapter 3 co-star. “When I read the script, the bus never left the parking lot. Then I saw the movie and it went all over town! It was like I was duped.” For his part, Reeves knew what he was getting into from the beginning: “It was running, jumping, fighting and gun work — a lot of gun work” he told us about his preparation for his breakout action hero role. All together now: Whoa.

Speed is available to rent or purchase on Amazon, iTunes and Vudu.

While Jim Jarmusch’s deadpan zombie comedy lacks some of the emotional… um, bite of his sublime vampire picture, Only Lovers Left Alive, it’s still a ramshackle good time. More of an extended sketch than a carefully-crafted narrative, The Dead Don’t Die turns a small army of the undead (whose ranks include Iggy Pop and Sara Driver) loose on a one-motel town populated by such famous faces — and Jarmusch regulars — as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver. From its first frames, the film is unapologetically self-aware about devouring zombie movie cliches and spitting them back out with a wink, a smile and a bit of bloody violence.

The Dead Don’t Die opens in theaters on June 14. Check Fandango and Atom Tickets for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Ice on Fire

Leonardo DiCaprio is so prolific in his environmental endeavors — from appearances in Lil Dicky videos to more traditional activist-leaning work — that it's hard to keep track of everything the A-lister is tirelessly doing to open our collective eyes to the perils of climate change. The new HBO doc Fire on Ice, in which he narrated and produced, is one of his most urgent cross-pollinations of entertainment and activism yet. And while we've seen plenty of eco-docs released in recent years, what sets Ice on Fire apart the most is its focus on solutions — real, tangible, technological, even profit-generating solutions when it comes to reversing damage once thought irreversible. Bonus props to HBO for making this one sound Game of Thrones-related. Whatever it takes, people, whatever it takes.

Ice on Fire premieres Tuesday, June 11 on HBO.

The queen of pop has returned to reclaim her throne! Adventurous as ever, on her Latin-influenced 14th studio album (and first album since 2015) she teams with Maluma, Offset’s Quvao, Swae Lee, Diplo and her Music/American Life/Confessions on a Dance Floor collaborator Mirwais. She’ll promote the record with an unprecedented club tour and Vegas residency in the fall.

Download on iTunes; buy on CD/vinyl at Amazon.

Country music star Tim McGraw teams with the Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer of works about the lives of Andrew Jackson (American Lion), Thomas Jefferson (The Art of Power) and others, to tell the story of some of America’s most well known songs, such as “Born in the U.S.A.” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” They cover more radio-friendly songs, too, and the book teases anecdotes about iconic performers — Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Carole King and Duke Ellington, to name a few — as well as politicians and changemakers, such as Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr. Although the lyrics to many of the songs are included, the karaoke machine you’ll want to use for singing along is not.