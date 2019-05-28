The It List: Elton John's 'Rocketman,' Ava DuVernay tells the story of the Central Park Five, 'Stranger Things' gets a comic prequel and the best in pop culture the week of May 27, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for May 27 to June 2, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Rocketman

After Bohemian Rhapsody rocked multiplexes — and the Oscars — to the tune of $900 million worldwide, Hollywood will almost certainly spend the next few years doing a deep dive into the back catalogue of every major musical artist. First up is Elton John, whose life story as a prodigal pianist-turned-global rock star provides the basis for this spirited musical fantasia. And where Rami Malek lip synced along to Freddie Mercury's tracks, that's really Kingsman star Taron Egerton crooning "Your Song" and belting "Crocodile Rock" all while clad in some of Sir Elton's finest (and craziest) '70s fashions. Although the movie follows a fairly conventional narrative arc — particularly once it gets into the addiction/recovery portion of John's life — director Dexter Fletcher admirably strives to approach his subject in unconventional ways, whether via reality-bending musical numbers (the rendition of the title track is a highlight in that regard) or other such flights of fancy. Better still, the movie addresses John's sexuality head on, instead of eliding it as Bohemian Rhapsody often did. Don't be surprised if Rocketman takes flight on Broadway after following the yellow brick road to box office gold.

Rocketman opens in theaters May 31. For showtimes and tickets, visit Fandango and Atom Tickets.

WATCH IT: When They See Us

The story of the Central Park Five isn’t a proud chapter in the history of New York City, which makes co-writer/director Ava DuVernay’s four-episode dramatization of their wrongful imprisonment and eventual exoneration feel all the more vital and necessary. On April 19, 1989, a female jogger was brutally raped in the park, and law enforcement quickly moved to identify five Harlem teenagers as the guilty parties. The subsequent trial ignited a media firestorm that was fanned by the likes of Donald Trump, who famously took out full page newspaper advertisements demanding the death penalty for the young men. Trump isn’t an onscreen character in When They See Us — which features an ensemble cast that includes Felicity Huffman, John Leguizamo and Niecy Nash — but his presence is felt throughout, representing the rush to judgement taken by so many of the city’s more privileged citizens that robbed five men of their freedom.

When They See Us premieres Friday, May 31 on Netflix.

READ IT: Stranger Things: Six (Issue 1 of 4)

View photos (Image: Dark Horse Comics) More

Netflix’s Stranger-verse expands in Dark Horse Comics’ limited-edition prequel series telling the story of a 1970s teenager named Francine. Her ESP abilities lead her to Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and his secret work at the Hawkins lab. We learn how she eventually becomes Six, a predecessor of series favorite Eleven, as well as details of the experiments that unleashed the Upside Down.

Read on Comixology or order on Amazon.

A year after bringing us the ultimate guide to the inner workings of the Millennium Falcon, the gearheads behind Haynes Manuals have teamed with Insight Editions for Star Wars: TIE Fighter — Owners’ Workshop Manual, a detailed look at the iconic starfighter that powered both the Empire and First Order’s navies. The richly illustrated book includes breakdowns of all the various TIE models and prototypes and is a must-read for all Star Wars enthusiasts and/or space mechanics.

Order at Amazon.

WATCH IT: Notting Hill (20th anniversary)

This charming story from romcom extraordinaire Richard Curtis (the writer/director of Love Actually and writer of Bridget Jones’s Diary and Four Weddings and a Funeral) sparkles thanks to its lovely London setting, a sweet story and, most of all, the performances of its stars, modern masters of the genre Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. She plays a movie star in town for a film, while he’s a local bookseller, stunned to see one of the most famous women in the world in front of him when she pops in one day. You can guess what happens after that. Twenty years after the movie first arrived in U.S. theaters, prepare to swoon all over again.