The It List: The final episode of Emmy-winning drama 'Game of Thrones,' Keanu Reeves returns for another 'John Wick,' Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' and the best in pop culture the week of May 13, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for May 13 to 19, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Game of Thrones (Series finale)

In the still-smoldering ruins of King's Landing, a new ruler is about to rise. But will it be the Mad Queen Daenerys, the reluctant heir-in-waiting Jon, the skilled survivor Tyrion... or someone else entirely? The Game of Thrones series finale will settle the identity of the Iron Throne's next occupant once and for all. It will also, presumably, kill off more of our favorite characters, hopefully in more creative ways than dropping a castle on them. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have 80 minutes to bring this song of ice and fire to a conclusion that may finally unite fans instead of continuing to divide them as much as this abbreviated final season has. No matter what happens, our money's on Arya Stark to be left standing.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now; stream it on Hulu or Amazon.

Believe it or not, it has been 20 years since the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Once the pariah of the Star Wars franchise, the film’s fanbase has grown with each passing year as more and more kids who discovered the film in theaters come of age. The film still has its flaws — from wooden acting and questionable humor, to a clunky structure and CGI that has aged poorly — but there is something altogether fascinating about George Lucas’s vision of the Republic’s downfall: It wasn’t a war, but a dispute over trading lanes. If that doesn’t ring terrifyingly prescient in the era of Trump, we don’t know what does.

You can purchase The Phantom Menace in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Collection on Blu-ray or download it now from Amazon.

WATCH IT: Saturday Night Live (Season 44 finale)

It's been an up-and-down 44th year for the late-night weekend sketch staple, but here's one very good reason to be excited for the season finale: Paul Rudd. The charming, ageless wonder will return to host for a fourth time as his Avengers: Endgame continues to dominate the worldwide box office, where it's thus far raked in $2.5 billion (so clearly this is not a promotional stop). Will The Kissing Family return? What about Rudd's intense love for One Direction? In non Rudd-related items to be excited about, DJ Khaled is handling musical guest duties. There are also whispers that 44 could mark the final season for Kate McKinnon, far and away one of the show's most talented, most versatile and most beloved cast members. Maybe Rudd can convince her to stay.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC; stream SNL live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

There’s a moment early on in the third John Wick flick where Keanu Reeves’s dog-loving assassin gets in a knife fight with a squad of goons that devolves into them just chucking blades at each other for five minutes straight… and it may just be the greatest thing we’ve ever seen. It’s also the moment where the movie comes dangerously close to peaking too soon, but you’ll be happy to hear that there’s still plenty of insane action up its bloody sleeve, whether it’s John Wick riding through Coney Island on horseback or battling the Iron Chef Chairman himself, Mark Dacascos, to a standstill. And don’t worry about this being the last entry in the franchise: based on the final moments, it’s very clear that Reeves and everyone else involved intend to keep making more of these movies. Our only request is that Jason Mantzoukas — who joins the cast as the enigmatic Tick Tock Man — gets his own knife fight next time.

John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum opens in theaters on May 17. Visit Fandango or Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Barry (Season 2 finale)

After the game-changing events of Sunday’s penultimate episode — if you haven’t watched it, do it now! — Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) has a serious move to make. What will he do? That half-hour had all the marks of those cliffhanger season finales of yesterday, but happily, Barry fans still have one more episode to enjoy this season. The bad news is that it will go away for awhile — like HBO shows tend to do — but the good news is that the Emmy-winning series has already been renewed for a third season.