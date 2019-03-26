The It List: 'Beach Bum,' Billie Eilish, 'Jane the Virgin,' Joanna Gaines and the best in pop culture the week of March 25, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 25 to 31, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: The Beach Bum

For 15 glorious minutes, Harmony Korine's follow-up to Spring Breakers becomes a lost Martin Larwence comedy from the late '90s/early '00s, with the Big Momma's House star showing up as an accident-prone dolphin tour guide named — we kid you not — Captain Wack. That portion of Beach Bum is sheer genius, but the rest of the movie is pretty great, too. Just as he unleashed James Franco in Spring Breakers, Korine coaxes Matthew McConaughey into giving his most freewheeling performance in ages as Moondog, a South Florida hedonist who lives his life 50 miles at a time. The film follows the example of its leading man, ditching conventional storytelling for total immersion in his kooky excesses, and brings an eclectic cast that includes Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Buffett along for the ride. After 96 minutes in this beach bum's company, you'll come away equally exhausted and exhilarated.

Her A-list fans include everyone from Julia Roberts to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, and Dave Grohl even compared her influence on teens to Nirvana’s in the ‘90s. Now the 17-year-old maverick, Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree and future face of pop is set to own 2019 with her wildly anticipated debut album.

Beloved reality star and mom Joanna Gaines has penned her first book for the little ones, and it’s all about starting a family garden. She writes about the challenges they face, as well as the triumphs they celebrate, while growing their very own food and flowers. Gaines aside, the Illustrations by Julianna Swaney are simply charming.

WATCH IT: Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin ended its fourth season with a doozy of a twist (we won't spoil it), and fans have been patiently waiting for almost a year to find out what the heck is going on. If you're not already on board the Jane train, it's worth catching up. Despite its gimmicky premise (a young woman who has promised to save her virginity until marriage becomes pregnant through a highly unlikely OB-GYN error), The CW series is quite possibly the best thing on television, a funny and emotional saga about three generations of women (Jane, her mother Xiomara and her immigrant grandmother Alba) trying to find their way in the world. Inspired by Spanish telenovelas, Jane the Virgin both parodies and embraces soap-opera tropes, a tricky balance that has created some of the most daring storytelling experiments in TV history.