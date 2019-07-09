The It List: Aziz Ansari's Netflix special, 'When Harry Met Sally' turns 30, Eleven's 'Stranger Things' romper and the best in pop culture the week of July 8, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 8-14, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Aziz Ansari : Right Now

Once one of the brightest stars on the stand-up scene, Aziz Ansari has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute. And it takes him roughly two minutes into his new Spike Jonze-directed Netflix special to address the circumstances surrounding his extended hiatus. In January 2018 — mere months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal ignited the #MeToo movement — a widely-circulated Babe.net article detailed a date between Ansari and a Brooklyn woman that ended in a troubling sexual encounter. The comedian issued a public apology and then promptly went radio silent, re-emerging with his “Road to Nowhere” tour earlier this year. Right Now was filmed during the tour’s Brooklyn dates in May 2019, and begins with Ansari ambling onto the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s cavernous auditorium and taking a seat on a downstage stool. “I’m sure some of you are curious how I feel about that whole situation,” he remarks. “And it’s a tricky thing for me to answer… ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot.”

The hour-long set that follows reveals just how many thoughts have been bouncing around in Ansari’s head during his time away. Where his past specials have mined comedy from his familial and romantic relationships, Right Now takes a macro view of an entire country in transition. Extrapolating from his own experience, Ansari skewers extreme wokeness and cancel culture, while also pointing out how being more attentive to other peoples’ specific identities and personal pain can only benefit society as a whole. (For the record, Donald Trump’s name is invoked only once, and even then in passing.) He even calls out material from his own past he’d never perform today, from his gentle ribbing of his cousin Harris to a Parks and Recreation storyline that plays more creepy than cute in 2019. And while the second half of Right Now finds Ansari retreating into more familiar territory — discussing his Alzheimer’s-afflicted grandmother, as well as his new girlfriend — he pushes himself to filter those subjects through a new mindset, one that’s keenly aware of how transitory time, and comedy, are. “I saw the world where I don’t ever get to do this again,” he admits as the special winds down. We’ll have to wait and see where Ansari goes from here, but Right Now captures the moment where he sheds one comic voice and tries to find another.

Aziz: Ansari: Right Now is currently streaming on Netflix.

WATCH IT: When Harry Met Sally (30th anniversary)

View photos Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally. (Photo: MGM Studios) More

Thirty years after the debut of writer Nora Ephron’s classic romantic comedy, some elements are outdated, sure, but there’s still so much to love. Besides, isn’t part of the fun of it marveling at the feathery hair that was once the trend? And, trust us, the story of friends examining whether their relationship is strictly platonic or something more — that Casablanca-watching scene, the sweet moment in the museum and the hilarious incident in the deli — is still every bit as wonderful to watch.

When Harry Met Sally is available on Amazon .

WEAR IT: Stranger Things clothing