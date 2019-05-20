The It List: Will Smith and Naomi Scott shine in live-action 'Aladdin,' new 'Dungeons & Dragons' merch, 'Midnight Cowboy' turns 50 and the best in pop culture the week of May 20, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for May 20 to 26, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Aladdin

Never judge a movie by its blue genie, apparently. It's no secret that the buzz on Disney's latest live action remake of a beloved classic has not exactly been magical, especially when it comes to Will Smith's bombastic interpretation of the hand-drawn role Robin Williams made so iconic in 1992. So color us surprised to report that this Guy Ritchie-directed version is… really good. (And don't just trust us, early reactions have mostly all been positive.) Like the original, the film really takes flight once Genie shows up, and Smith, to his credit, makes the role all his own. But the true star here is Naomi Scott, who proves a revelation as newly empowered and far less passive Jasmine. It also helps that she's a musical force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to her show-stopping delivery of the new song "Speechless."

Aladdin opens Friday. Get tickets on Fandango.

When the comics of today speak about their heroes, Norman Lear is a name that’s frequently mentioned. Thanks to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Lear himself, 2019 audiences will have the chance to see episodes of two of the icon’s most beloved, socially-conscious sitcoms from the ‘70s performed live by modern actors. We already know the material is stellar, but the cast of actors assembled to perform it is just as impressive: Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson, with Kerry Washington, Ike Barinholtz, Ellie Kemper and many others filling out the supporting cast. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are among the producers, so we’re expecting big things from the iconic theme song!

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ airs Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC; stream it on Hulu or Amazon.

The Giles Martin-produced soundtrack to the eagerly awaited Elton John biopic includes a new Elton John/Bernie Taupin composition, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” performed by John and the film’s star, Taron Egerton, with all other tracks sung by Egerton and other cast members. “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music — not just acting,” John has stated.

Download on iTunes; buy on CD at Amazon.

WATCH IT: The Red Nose Day Special

Technically, the annual Red Nose Day special is part of a fundraiser — for the noble cause of ending child poverty — but it’s also quite entertaining. This year, an all-star team from NBC, including The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, Saturday Night Live standout Kate McKinnon, YouTuber and new late-night TV host Lilly Singh and This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz are all on the roster. Ventimiglia appears in a recorded segment about traveling to Nairobi, Kenya, to show Red Nose donations at work. Four Weddings and a Funeral fans have extra incentive to watch, because a short sequel to the 1994 rom-com, called One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, which features Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and other original cast members from the movie, is also part of the lineup.

The Red Nose Day Special airs at 8 p.m. May 23 on NBC; stream it live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

PLAY IT: Dungeons & Dragons

May has become D&D month with the venerable RPG spawning all sorts of new products for would-be sorcerers and swordsfolk. Earlier this month we got the Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Start Set, inspired by the adventure Mike created for his pals on the very first episode of the Netflix smash. The set includes pre-made characters like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf along with two Demogorgon mini-figures, rulebook and dice, all in retro packaging.

Newly available this week is Ghosts of Saltmarsh, a self-contained adventure book that adapts the classic sea-based campaign of yesteryear for next-gen players.