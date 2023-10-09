Hungry for a Halloween meal? Wolf down this 'Cujo'-themed dish from 'The Horror Movie Night Cookbook' (exclusive excerpt)

Feeling hungry for a good horror movie? Now that October has arrived, there's no shortage of scary content fighting for your attention. There's so much to watch, in fact, that you might forget to eat in between Halloween binge-viewing. Enter Richard S. Sargent's new tome, The Horror Movie Night Cookbook, from Ulysses Press. Now available at most major booksellers, this collection of 60-plus recipes finds the perfect meal to accompany horror classics ranging from Alfred Hitchock's Psycho to James Wan's The Conjuring.

Yahoo Entertainment has an exclusive excerpt from The Horror Movie Night Cookbook... and we promise it's not a dog's breakfast. Forty years ago, MVP of Horror Dee Wallace faced off against a murderous St. Bernard in Cujo — the 1983 movie based on Stephen King's 1981 bestseller. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment in 2019, the actress called the film "emotionally and physically the hardest thing I’ve ever done and also the movie I’m proudest of."

Thankfully, you won't have to work too hard to find Cujo. The movie is currently streaming on Max, and can also be rented or purchased on Apple TV and Vudu. That means you can focus your energies on the recipe that Sargent suggests for your viewing: The Dog Bowl.

Click image to enlarge this Cujo-inspired recipe from The Horror Movie Night Cookbook. (Courtesy Ulysses Press) (Ulysses Press)

This Mexican-inspired dish calls for stewed pinto beans, rice and a nice, tender rabbit loin — just like Cujo would want. All the ingredients are served in a crispy burrito bowl baked out of flour tortillas. Add some guacamole or salsa to add some extra hop for your taste buds.

Click image to enlarge this cocktail recipe, the perfect pairing to your Cujo-inspired dinner courtesy of The Horror Movie Night Cookbook. (Courtesy Ulysses Press) (Ulysses Press)

The Dog Bowl is paired with The Rabbit Hole, a refreshingly chill cocktail that includes gin, ginger beer and, of course, carrot juice amidst its ingredients. Add a carrot top (no, not that one) as a garnish to complete the bunny aesthetic.

After you polish off your Cujo-inspired meal, try out some of the other recipes contained in The Horror Movie Night Cookbook, from a meat pie and beer cocktail right out of Shaun of the Dead to alligator bites inspired by the Sam Raimi-produced Crawl. (Better than the alligator biting you!) And be sure to save room for desert. Sargent's sweetly scary offerings include Evil Dead-inspired Zombie Guts Cookies and a fried donut-and-ice cream combo modeled after Jaws. You're gonna need a bigger... belt.

The Horror Movie Cookbook is available now at most major booksellers, including Amazon. Cujo is currently streaming on Max.