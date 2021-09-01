'The Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider's Louisiana property hit by Hurricane Ida — including the General Lee

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider’s Louisiana studio was damaged by Hurricane Ida. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

John Schneider, who played Bo in The Dukes of Hazzard, saw his Holden, La., studios hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

"Well… When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter," the 61-year-old wrote on Facebook with a photo of the scene at John Schneider Studios. "I choose laughter."

He continued, "So… What’s your caption? Here’s mine: 'Miss Ida stopped by to see the General [Lee car] at Miss Shirley’s last night…," referring to the store on the 58-acre property. The property has two houses, two sound studios, a baseball field, a lake, an Olympic-size pool and “5 acres of Southeast Asia-like giant bamboo” that he rents outs for productions. He also lives there.

The picture showed the General Lee, the iconic — and controversial, with its Confederate flag top — car driven by Bo and Luke (Tom Wopat) on the show, with a tree on top of it and the roof crushed in.

Luckily, the car is just one of several General Lees that he owns, he told TMZ. (There are many replicas of the famous Dodge Chargers, and one of those made by Warner Bros. to promote the show, which ran from 1979 to 1985, is up for auction.)

Schneider said he had "never seen anything like" Ida's storm damage — and that says a lot because the property had previously endured extensive damage in 2016.

In a Facebook Live this morning, Schneider shared video showing flooding on the property, which was a former campground along the Tickfaw River. The river, swollen from the hurricane, seeped beyond its banks. Schneider explained that the water on his property rose a foot overnight and was continuing to rise — despite the rain stopping.

He pointed to the stage where he married Alicia Allain in 2019, noting that there was now water under it. He also pointed to downed electric lines as he drove around in an all-terrain vehicle.

Schneider said they were moving important possessions, including additional cars, to higher ground.

"Anything you can do now will help you later," he told followers. "Prepare now." He added, "If you are not in danger and are near someone who is, help them out."

Schneider, who ended his video by saying he was off to burn debris, said he still planned to be in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry for his show on Friday. He also said he posted an "ask" on the studio's website, urging supporters to buy merchandise from his online store to help get the studio running again.

Just last week, Schneider and his wife were in Tennessee collecting supplies for victims of catastrophic flooding there.

It was reported in January 2019 that Schneider's studio property, which he purchased with ex-wife Elly Castle in 2014, was seized as part of a bank foreclosure. He said he fell into arrears after the property suffered extensive damage in floods there in 2016. The property was ultimately auctioned off for $385,000, but the buyer wanted to work with Schneider to continue operations — and it was back in business by June of that year.