    The Chainsmokers called 'straight up irresponsible' after crowd packs in for charity concert

    (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound)

    A concert the Chainsmokers held Saturday to raise money for charity has made them a target of criticism.

    Although the “Safe & Sound Drive-In Fundraiser Concert” at the Water Ark Project in Water Mill, N.Y., was advertised as a drive-in event where masks were provided, photos on social media showed large crowds of people standing in close proximity, which is in direct contrast to public health advice about the coronavirus pandemic.

    TMZ reported that there were some precautions in the form of temperature checks and plenty of hand sanitizer on site. Reportedly, there had been plans for people to stay a safe distance apart but, as the video shows, that was not what ended up happening.

    Management for the Chainsmokers did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

    Of course, the Twitterverse was happy to comment. People were incensed, and they called the event “straight up irresponsible” and noted having it now is “in direct opposition” to being able to reopen the world back up for music concerts and festivals.

    Proceeds from the event benefitted No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and Children’s Medical Fund of New York, according to the official news release.

    For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides. 

