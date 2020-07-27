The Chainsmokers called 'straight up irresponsible' after crowd packs in for charity concert

A concert the Chainsmokers held Saturday to raise money for charity has made them a target of criticism.
Although the “Safe & Sound Drive-In Fundraiser Concert” at the Water Ark Project in Water Mill, N.Y., was advertised as a drive-in event where masks were provided, photos on social media showed large crowds of people standing in close proximity, which is in direct contrast to public health advice about the coronavirus pandemic.
TMZ reported that there were some precautions in the form of temperature checks and plenty of hand sanitizer on site. Reportedly, there had been plans for people to stay a safe distance apart but, as the video shows, that was not what ended up happening.
Management for the Chainsmokers did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.
Of course, the Twitterverse was happy to comment. People were incensed, and they called the event “straight up irresponsible” and noted having it now is “in direct opposition” to being able to reopen the world back up for music concerts and festivals.
The chainsmokers paving the way for 3,000 new hospitalizations. This is straight up irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/dUENNSjfPo— Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) July 27, 2020
honestly im all for small get togethers so long as your friends/fam get tested, quarantine, etc (ive done it myself)....— kyra ☭ (@kyrawins) July 27, 2020
but to go out with hundreds or thousands of people you dont know in your vicinity to party?? FOR THE CHAINSMOKERS??? https://t.co/CDoF3xOgVo
yikes so close to doing something cool but let way too many people come— BECKY (@ofintimacy) July 27, 2020
The Hamptons:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night.
No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed...pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night...looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻♂️....when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS
This (with little to no rules being enforced) is doing nothing but kicking the can further down the road into 2021.— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) July 27, 2020
Everyone wants concerts back. Everyone wants festivals back.
This is in direct opposition to that actually happening next year.@TheChainsmokers https://t.co/xNVqZXYJWE
Proceeds from the event benefitted No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and Children’s Medical Fund of New York, according to the official news release.
For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.
How to maintain your physical and mental health during the pandemic
Taking care of a loved one with COVID-19? Here’s how to stay healthy
Q&A with Dr. Kavita Patel: How to keep your family safe and maintain your mental health
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Taylor Swift's new 'Folklore' album has some famous fans, but Smash Mouth isn't among them
The Chicks' Natalie Maines says Trump makes her reconsider former foe George W. Bush: 'It would be a huge lovefest'
Marlon Wayans pays tribute to his late mother on their shared birthday: 'Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces'
168