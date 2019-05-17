Stars And Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To 'Perfect' End Of 'The Big Bang Theory'

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

“The Big Bang Theory” went out with a, well, gigantic bang on Thursday night.

Social media was flooded with tributes to CBS’ hit sitcom following the broadcast of its final-ever episode involving a Nobel Prize, an unexpected pregnancy announcement, an emotional apology and the repair of that damn elevator.

Stars including Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Kevin Sussman, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco shared poignant photographs and videos to Instagram and Twitter to mark the end of its 12-year run.