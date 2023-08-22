'The Bachelorette' season finale: Who received Charity Lawson's final rose?

After narrowing down a pool of 25 men to just two on the season finale of The Bachelorette, 27-year-old Charity Lawson made her decision, was proposed to and is officially engaged to be married.

The episode picked up with this season’s bachelorette still in Fiji with 28-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei and 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko. And, as of the last time we saw Lawson, 29-year-old software salesman Aaron Bryant was there, too. Charity had previously sent Xavier Bonner home from Fiji and was then surprised by Aaron, who'd been also been dispatched but who showed up to keep fighting for her.

She decided to let him stick around for dinner and a hotel room hang to hear him out and further explore her feelings about him. Things went well, and Aaron was invited to that evening’s rose ceremony alongside Joey and Dotun — essentially taking Xavier's spot — where there were only two roses available.

After giving the first rose to Joey, Charity ended up walking Aaron outside and talking with him on this season’s version of a “break-up bench,” and then sent him home… again.

Fans of Aaron will be happy to hear that his frown was quickly turned upside down when he was invited to join the fun on Bachelor in Paradise, which was announced during an interview with show host Jesse Palmer on the “After the Final Rose” set that was used for lead-ins and reactions throughout the episode.

As things progressed, both Joey and Dotun had a chance to meet and spend some time with Charity's family, including her parents and sister, and both guys seemed to pass with flying colors. So much so that when Charity went to her family when she was truly torn between the two suitors, the fam-bam didn’t have a clear answer in their heads either.

Then came time for the big decision with Joey arriving first and ultimately receiving the bad news that he wasn’t going to be getting down on one knee. In a fit of tears, Charity said goodbye to him, and off he went in the minivan of shame.

Then it was Dotun’s turn, and he was ecstatic to learn that Charity did want him to get down on one knee and propose, which he happily did and she accepted.

“I can wait to do everything with you, this is just a taste of what we have,” Dotun said after their engagement.

Meet the happy couple: The Bachelorette's Charity and Dotun have marryin' on their minds. (ABC)

Charity meanwhile was off and running with their next steps, referring to him as her “future husband” and “future baby daddy.” And when they were brought out on the “After the Final Rose” portion of the show, she told Palmer that she and Dotun were “feeling over the moon.”

And that was before more great news started rolling in, beginning with the fact that the show is sending them on “a free honeymoon trip to Greece,” which was one of her choices for date destinations before the show began.

But that wasn’t all for Charity. Her fiancé had the honor of telling her that she was selected to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Not a big leap for Bachelor-nation stars to make, but it had Charity speechless nonetheless.

Don't cry for Joey: He may have lost the girl, but he gained a starring role on the next season of The Bachelor. (ABC)

And since Palmer seemed to be in a good news-sharing kinda mood, he brought Joey back out onto the stage to announce him as the next star of The Bachelor. From crushing heartbreak to endless possibilities, Joey seemed ready to move on from Charity and begin this next chapter.

“It was nice to be able to see someone so special be with her. And that, in general, gave me a lot more ability to just separate myself from it, appreciate it for what it was,” Joey said of Charity and Dotun. “But truthfully, I know that most of all, it opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad.”

They even picked out a potential suitor straight from the audience to get things rolling and brought her on stage to meet him. It was totally awkward and perfectly Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise premiere this fall on ABC. The Bachelor is slated for 2024.