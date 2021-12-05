The Amazon TV deal you can't pass up — an 'excellent' 40-inch TV with built-in Roku for $230
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We’re always on the hunt for great TV deals — and we just found a treasure. Right now, you can score the TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD Smart TV for just $230 on Amazon, down from $350. And it’s super-popular, too: Over 46,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating.
Eye-popping color
So what makes this TV so special? It features a brilliant 40-inch LED display with Full HD resolution. Simply put, colors are vivid and black levels are dark — instead of murky and dull. Amazon shoppers even love its included remote.
“This smart TV has endless viewing capabilities,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Picture quality is excellent and configurations are user friendly. What my family and I like the most is the TVs remote. It fits perfectly in all our hands. And you can actually reach every single button within your thumb.”
It’s a fantastic size for a bedroom or guest room, as well as a first TV for someone moving into a new home. Trust us, it’s sharp enough to impress.
Roku built-in
Want to stream Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? There’s a built-in Roku (no need to hook up a separate box or stick), so you get more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and much more. The TV comes with three HDMI ports to connect a Blu-ray player, video game console and sound bar for deeper and richer audio.
“The Roku OS works far faster than the Roku stick I had for a smaller TV I don't use anymore. I like that it powers up to that simple, customizable Roku screen,” added another satisfied shopper.
The HD TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so instead of scrolling through a grid of icons trying to find something to watch, you can use one of the voice assistants (via Echo Dot or Google HomePod Mini) instead. Just say, “Hey Alexa (or Google), play Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix” and you’ll be magically whisked away to watch Miles Morales become the next Spider-Man.
“I was looking for something nice for my room that was reasonably priced. I'm so happy I found this TV. The smart portion is very easy to use,” shared another five-star shopper. “The picture is very clear and I got a little soundbar to go with it. Nice bang for my buck.”
With a picture quality so crisp and clear, it pays to jump on this sale before it's gone.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
