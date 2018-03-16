Thanos ups the ante in the incredible new 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new Avengers: Infinity War trailer featuring tons of previously unseen footage. Watch it above.

The new trailer was announced by Disney yesterday after being teased by the film’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and many, many more Marvel heroes, this is shaping up to be the biggest comic book movie of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War (Disney) More

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on 26 April – a day earlier than the US.

Along with the brand new trailer, Marvel has released a snazzy new motion poster to celebrate tickets going on sale.





Here’s the official synopsis: An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. Avengers: Infinity War releases in the UK and Ireland on the 26 April 2018.

