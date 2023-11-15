Thanksgiving Day 2023: What restaurants are open to serve holiday meals?

Many restaurants on the Treasure Coast are offering delicious dishes for Thanksgiving Day.

Most of them require reservations in advance. Check back to see if more restaurants will be added to this list as they solidify their menus closer to the holiday.

Here’s a list of some restaurants in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties that are open to serve Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 23.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Cobalt Restaurant

The Vero Beach waterfront restaurant will have two Thanksgiving Day meals, and reservations are encouraged for both. The brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is $110 for adults and $35 for kids. The menu features a raw bar, carving stations, live-action stations and holiday favorites. The dinner from 5:30-8 p.m. featuring a full menu with holiday specials is a la carte pricing.

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, 3500 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach; 772-469-1060; cobaltrestaurant.com

The Wave Kitchen & Bar

Gloria Estefan’s Vero Beach waterfront restaurant will have a brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and reservation are required. Offerings include a seafood display, cheese and charcuterie, made-to-order omelets, hot buffet selections and assorted desserts. The cost is $95 for adults and $32 for ages 4-12, plus taxes and tips.

Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, 3244 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach; 772-410-0100; facebook.com/Costadestebeachresort

Pepper & Salt BBQ

The Vero Beach barbecue joint is taking Thanksgiving dinner pre-orders. The meats are sold whole, not by the pound, and the sides and dessert are sold in a half-size catering pan for 10-15 people. The menu includes a whole turkey breast for $26 per pound, a whole brisket for $28 per pound, a rack of pork spare ribs for $35, mashed potatoes for $50, homemade stuffing for $50, green bean casserole for $50, smoked pecan pie for $30 and bread pudding with a pecan maple praline sauce for $50. Individual Thanksgiving dinners for $25 per plate include sliced turkey breast, homemade stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, a dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie.

308 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach; 772-257-5726; pepperandsaltbbq.com

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Swift Grill

The Fort Pierce restaurant’s Thanksgiving feast features a special Mediterranean-American menu served a la carte. Reservations are required. Appetizers include stuffed mushrooms, creamy hummus, deviled eggs, tabbouleh, grilled eggplant and butternut squash soup. Entrees include olive-herb roasted turkey with homemade cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes; sarmale with polenta; and olive stew with mashed potatoes. Desserts include baklava cheesecake, pumpkin pie and maple sweet potato cheesecake.

901 N. U.S. 1, Fort Pierce; 772-448-8699; facebook.com/TheSwiftGrill

Shuckers & Island Beach Resort

The Hutchinson Island restaurant’s Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. is $49.95 for adults and $16.95 for children younger than 10, plus taxes and tips. It features a cold station with salads; a carving station with turkey, ham and prime rib; a hot station with pumpkin bisque, stuffed shells, salmon, butternut squash, green bean casserole, candied yams, mashed potatoes, vegetables and stuffing; and a dessert station with chocolate cake, cheesecake, pumpkin pie, apple pie and cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Call for reservations.

9800 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach; 772-229-1224; facebook.com/islandbeachresortfl

2nd Street Bistro

The downtown Fort Pierce restaurant is open during regular hours on Thanksgiving Day with food and drink specials, as well as turkey dinners with all the fixings. Call to make reservations.

122 N. Second St., Fort Pierce; 772-293-9191; facebook.com/2ndstreetbistrofortpierce

Kyle G’s Prime Seafood

The Hutchinson Island restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with its prime menu and traditional Thanksgiving meals. Reservations are recommended.

10900 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach; 772-237-5461; facebook.com/KyleGPrimeSeafood

Archie’s Seabreeze

The all-inclusive Thanksgiving dinner for $35 is first come, first serve. The menu includes turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean almondine, cranberry sauce, Hawaiian roll with butter, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and a beverage. A limited menu also is available. Reservations are recommended.

401 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce; 772-460-3888; facebook.com/archiesftpierce

MARTIN COUNTY

The Sailor’s Return

The Stuart riverfront restaurant has a Thanksgiving Day menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It includes a long list of appetizers, such as the eggplant stack for $17 or the deep-fried stuffing for $16. It has butternut squash bisque for $6 per cup or $9 per bowl. It also includes a long list of entrees, such as roasted turkey for $40 with white and dark meat, garlic mashed potatoes, sage chestnut stuffing, asparagus, roasted carrots, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce; and pumpkin paste for $42 for three jumbo scallops, asparagus, pumpkin, sausage and fresh grated nutmeg. Add a cold water lobster tail for $26.

625 S.W. Anchorage Way, Stuart; 772-872-7250; thesailorsreturn.com

Manero’s

The Palm City restaurant has takeout service from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by dine-in service from 2-6:30 p.m. The limited Thanksgiving menu features carved light and dark turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry for $30.99; grilled filet mignon with bearnaise sauce, mashed potatoes and green beans for $42.99-$54.99; broiled salmon with lemon-butter sauce, mashed potatoes and green beans for $31.99; roasted root vegetables mashed potatoes and green beans for $25.99; all served with harvest salad, rolls with butter and holiday pie. Children’s meals are also available. Call for reservations. Order takeout in advance.

2851 S.W. High Meadow Ave. Palm City; 772-220-3011; maneros.com

Nonna’s

The Hutchinson Island restaurant’s Thanksgiving feast to-go is $160 and serves four people. It includes a citrus-herb-brined turkey dinner with wild mushroom andouille cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sauteed haricot vert and carrot medley and fresh cranberry-orange compote, topped with sherry cider brown gravy. It’s served cold and ready to heat, along with eight dinner rolls. Pre-order by Nov. 17.

10867 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach; 772-807-1404; nonnasitalianeatery.com

Oak & Ember Steakhouse

301 S. Colorado Blvd., Stuart; 772-444-6299; oakandembersteakhouse.com

Nostalgia Greek Italian Kouzina

1624 S.E. Federal Highway, Stuart; 772-210-7199; nostalgiakouzina.com

