'Thank YOU For Everything!': Tracy Chapman Delights Over Sweet Luke Combs Message

Tracy Chapman thanked Luke Combs for sharing “the kindest words” about her in a touching social media post after they performed her song “Fast Car” together at the Grammy Awards earlier this week.

The iconic singer-songwriter showed love to the country star, whose “Fast Car” cover went No. 1 on the country charts last year, following their duet of the 1988 hit song at the award show Sunday.

Combs reflected on his “unreal Grammy week” in the post before showing appreciation to Chapman.

“When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career,” Combs wrote on Friday.

He continued, “Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike. I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house.”

Chapman reposted the sweet message and replied, ”🥹 Thank YOU for everything!”

What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH. I want to thank my whole team for working tirelessly to… pic.twitter.com/9UiTkJawLH — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 10, 2024

The kindest words from @lukecombs : « What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real (…) When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that… pic.twitter.com/TqaKOm7neG — Tracy Chapman (@tchapmanonline) February 10, 2024

The performance marked a rare public appearance by Chapman, who told Billboard last year that she “never expected” to find herself on the country charts.

“But I’m honored to be there,” she continued.

“I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Chapman, following the cover’s release, became the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as a song’s sole writer.

Combs, in a Grammy Awards clip shared by CBS, said he’s played “Fast Car” since he’s played guitar and his father would play Chapman’s self-titled album in his 1988 Ford pickup truck.

“It was my favorite song before I even knew what a favorite song was,” Combs said of Chapman’s track, which won a Grammy Award in 1989.

“Tracy is such an icon and one of the best songwriters that I think any of us will ever be around to see ... it’s just such a cool full circle moment for me, just to be associated with her in any way is super humbling for me.”

