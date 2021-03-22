Texas Country Singer Taylor Dee Dies at 33 After Rollover Car Crash: 'She Will Be Forever Loved and Missed'

·2 min read

facebook Taylor Dee

Taylor Dee, a rising county music singer based in Texas, has died. She was 33.

Born Taylor Dawn Carroll, Dee died on March 14 after a rollover car crash on State Highway 183 near in Euless, Texas, KTVT reported.

Her death was confirmed by Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, who told the outlet in a statement, "Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people.

"In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart," Wilson said. "She will be missed tremendously."

According to Euless City Police Department Chief Mike Brown, investigators believe Dee was attempting to exit to Highway 360 when she may have missed the turn, KURL-TV reported.

"She struck a barrier," Brown said.

Her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer then started to roll and hit an overhead sign, ejecting Dee — who was not wearing a seatbelt — from the vehicle, according to Euless Police Sgt. Scott Peterson.

A second passenger had on a seatbelt and suffered a broken toe, Peterson said.

facebook Taylor Dee

RELATED: Celebrities Who've Died in 2021

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office tells PEOPLE the case is pending.

A spokesperson for the Euless City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dee released her first single "The Buzz" in 2019, according to KURL-TV.

She is survived by two children: son Vayden and daughter River.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created in the wake of Dee's death. As of Monday afternoon, it has raised more than $12,000 toward its $15,000 goal.

In its description, Dee is described as "a shining star who was going to make it in this world and chasing her dreams like the rest of us wish we could."

"Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear. She had your back even when you didn't know it," the page reads. "She will be forever loved and missed."

