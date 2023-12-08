Texas Cheerleader Misses Christmas Parade, Then Mom Finds Her Slain in Bathtub

Police are searching for who killed Lizbeth Medina, 16

A Texas cheerleader was found slain in a bathtub and police are searching for who killed her.

The Edna Police Department said a juvenile was found unresponsive Tuesday and believed to be a victim of capital murder, according to a press release. The girl was later identified as Lizbeth Medina, 16.

Medina, a cheerleader at Edna High School, was supposed to be at a Christmas parade with her cheer squad that night, her mother, Jacqueline Medina, told the Victoria Advocate.

Jacqueline told Fox News she found her daughter in the bathtub. Police have not said how Lizbeth died.

Edna police put out a statement Thursday telling the public that “in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, are working diligently to locate and bring to justice the individual responsible for the death of Lizbeth.”

Lizbeth’s aunt, Ana Medina started a GoFundMe to raise money for her family, and wrote that her niece “was loved by many but most importantly she is loved and will be missed by the family she leaves behind.”

“As a family we are asking the community for help to not only get Justice for my sweet Lizbeth but for any support that you can offer to my family at this time anything is appreciated,” Ana Medina wrote.”

Ana told the Victoria Advocate that Lizbeth was found in her pajamas, leading the family to believe she might have been killed before school that day. Ana also told the outlet that Lizbeth and her mother had just moved to Texas from Nebraska a year-and-a-half before.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522 or Crime Stoppers at 361-552-2274.

