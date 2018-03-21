Tessa Thompson Joins Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff

Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie.

Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct.

The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum to pen the script and dating a May 17, 2019, release.

The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organization, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys. The first film was huge hit and produced two more sequels.

Sony had originally planned on combining the “Men in Black” and “21 Jump Street” franchises, but have since tabled that idea.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the pic for Sony.

Along with “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thompson can be seen next in HBO’s second season of “Westworld” as well as the sequel to “Creed.” She was also recently seen in the Sundance pic “Sorry to Bother You.”

She is repped by Greene and Associates, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Related stories

Film Review: 'Furlough'

Chris Hemsworth Eyes 'Men in Black' Spinoff

Time to Suit Up: Hollywood's Men Hit the Refresh Button on Red Carpet

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!