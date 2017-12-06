Terry Crews Sues Agent Adam Venit for Alleged Assault and Sexual Harassment

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star is moving forward with his case against the Hollywood executive.

Terry Crews is taking his sexual harassment claims to court.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is suing Hollywood agent Adam Venit and his employer, WME, for nine claims, including alleged assault and sexual harassment at an industry event in February 2016, according to new court documents obtained by ET.

In the lawsuit filed Monday with the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Crews alleges that Venit grabbed his genitals at a party "so hard that Crews leapt back in pain." Crews also alleges that Venit stared at him "like a rabid dog" at the party, "sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively." Crews is asking for a jury trial in the case.

ET has reached out to WME, which Crews left last month. Venit was recently re-instated at the agency with a lower title after a 30-day suspension.

Crews filed a police report over the alleged incident early last month, an LAPD spokesperson told ET at the time. The 49-year-old actor first came forward with his claims in October, amid the revelations of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he tweeted at the time, claiming an at-the-time-unnamed Hollywood executive groped his genitals. "Jumping back I said, 'What are you doing?!' My wife saw everything [and] we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."

On Nov. 19, Crews tweeted out an email he alleged was from embattled music producer Russell Simmons, further claiming Simmons asked him to "give the agent a pass."

"NO ONE GETS A PASS," Crews replied to the email.

