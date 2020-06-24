Terry Crews Says ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Had To Scrap Four New Episodes After George Floyd’s Death

Click here to read the full article.

In the months since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, there has been extra spotlight on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as the comedy follows a blundering police force.

The show wrapped its seventh season in April, but star Terry Crews told Access Daily on Tuesday that showrunner Dan Goor “had four [new] episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Crews added that the cast has had “a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

The actor called the reaction to the death of George Floyd “Black America’s #MeToo movement.”

“We always knew this was happening,” he said, “but now, white people are understanding.”

Earlier this month, Goor tweeted a message of support for Black Lives Matter, indicating that he and the cast had made a $100,000 contribution to the National Bail Fund.

The show also stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher and Melissa Fumero.

NBC has renewed the Golden Globe Award-winning series for an eighth season last November.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

