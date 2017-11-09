Terry Crews Files Police Report After Alleging He Was Groped

Terry Crews filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday a month after publicly alleging that he was groped by an entertainment executive, Captain Cory Palka with the LAPD Hollywood station confirmed to Variety.

Last month, Crews tweeted that the unfolding Harvey Weinstein scandal hit close to home for him, as he said he was groped by a “high-level Hollywood executive.” Variety broke the news on Nov. 3 that Crews has been preparing to name Adam Venit, the longtime head of WME’s motion picture group, as the executive who allegedly assaulted him.

Venit is on leave as WME investigates the allegation. Crews is a client of the agency, which declined to comment.

Crews’ tweets came as the New York Times and New Yorker dropped bombshell reports detailing decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against disgraced mogul Weinstein in early October. In his tweets, Crews said the incident occurred in full view of his wife.

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk,” he wrote at the time. “I was going to kick his a– right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear.”

Variety has reached out to Crews’ representatives for comment.

