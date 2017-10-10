Terry Crews Claims ‘High-Level’ Entertainment Exec Groped Him

Terry Crews took to Twitter Tuesday to express solidarity with victims of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and assault and to share his own story of being the target of an entertainment executive.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star wrote in a series of posts on Twitter that he was groped by an unnamed executive at an industry event a year ago.

“My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates,” Crews wrote. He went on to write that he leapt away from the man and considered fighting back physically, but thought better of it. “‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he wrote.

Crews then voiced support for women who allege being harassed or assaulted by Weinstein since the publication of a New York Times article last week alleging a long history of abusive behavior on the part of the former CEO of the Weinstein Co. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” Crews wrote, adding, “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

The Times piece documented multiple stories of other women including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, as well as former junior female employees of the Weinstein Company and Weinstein’s previous company, Miramax, who were allegedly harassed or pressured by Weinstein. In subsequent pieces in the Times and the New Yorker, and in their own separate statement on social media, many more women have come forward alleging to have been victims of sexual harassment or assault at the hands of Weinstein, among them Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Rosanna Arquette.

See the tweets from Crews below:

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017





Related stories

Heather Graham: Harvey Weinstein Implied I Had to Have Sex With Him for Movie Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Damon Denies Trying to Kill 2004 New York Times Harvey Weinstein Story

Ronan Farrow Expected to Discuss Harvey Weinstein Story on 'NBC Nightly News'

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!