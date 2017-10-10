    Terry Crews Claims ‘High-Level’ Entertainment Exec Groped Him

    Terry Crews took to Twitter Tuesday to express solidarity with victims of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment and assault and to share his own story of being the target of an entertainment executive.

    The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star wrote in a series of posts on Twitter that he was groped by an unnamed executive at an industry event a year ago.

    “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates,” Crews wrote. He went on to write that he leapt away from the man and considered fighting back physically, but thought better of it. “‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he wrote.

    Crews then voiced support for women who allege being harassed or assaulted by Weinstein since the publication of a New York Times article last week alleging a long history of abusive behavior on the part of the former CEO of the Weinstein Co. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” Crews wrote, adding, “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

    The Times piece documented multiple stories of other women including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, as well as former junior female employees of the Weinstein Company and Weinstein’s previous company, Miramax, who were allegedly harassed or pressured by Weinstein. In subsequent pieces in the Times and the New Yorker, and in their own separate statement on social media, many more women have come forward alleging to have been victims of sexual harassment or assault at the hands of Weinstein, among them Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Rosanna Arquette.

    See the tweets from Crews below:

















     

    Related stories

    Heather Graham: Harvey Weinstein Implied I Had to Have Sex With Him for Movie Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Matt Damon Denies Trying to Kill 2004 New York Times Harvey Weinstein Story

    Ronan Farrow Expected to Discuss Harvey Weinstein Story on 'NBC Nightly News'

    Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!