Terry Crews admits controversial Black Lives Matter tweets were a mistake: 'I really do want to apologize'

Terry Crews joined The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday and apologized for the controversial tweets he posted in the summer of 2020, which some saw as disparaging to the Black Lives Matter movement as nationwide protests raged following the murder of George Floyd. Crews received widespread backlash, but to his credit, has not taken the tweets down.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.



We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

“I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

At the time, Crews defended his tweets.

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

But now, Crews admits the timing of his tweets was a mistake.

“I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that,” Crews said. “And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

And Crews said out loud the message his tweets were meant to convey.

“The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”

