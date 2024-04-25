Terrion Arnold outfit: Alabama CB dons Gentleman's Playbook-designed suit for NFL draft

Alabama football cornerback Terrion Arnold arrived at the 2024 NFL Draft with some style and drip.

The Crimson Tide defensive back — projected to go in the first round by USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz — was seen wearing a salmon print customized suit designed by Gentleman's Playbook as he walked on the red carpet in Detroit alongside teammate Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Arnold was named a first team All-American by the Associated Press this season after finishing with 63 total tackles, 17 pass breakups, 6.5 tackles for a loss and five interceptions. He also added some sentimental pieces inside the jacket.

The Tallahassee, Florida native, had Alabama's motto for this year's College Football Playoff run, "Let All Naysayers Know" (LANK), sewn on the inside of his jacket. He also had the No. 3, his Alabama jersey number, and a picture of himself playing football as a kid.

Arnold finished with 108 total tackles, 26 broken up passes, six interceptions, 7.5 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one forced fumble recovery in two seasons at Alabama. He redshirted his true freshman season in 2021.

Here is what Arnold was seen wearing as he was arriving to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit:

Terrion Arnold, JC Latham and Dallas Turner ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.



