Terrence Howard Re-Proposes to Mira Pak 3 Years After Their Divorce

The pair are giving it another go after Pak filed for divorce in 2015.

Terrence Howard and his ex-wife, Mira Pak, are giving it another go!

The Empire star recently popped the question to Pak, he revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside pics and videos of her stunning engagement ring and his special proposal.

"Thank you @benballer @ifandco The Most Gifted Jeweler in The World!!! Valentines coming soon, let’s show them how to truly Love your Woman! @jeanneyangstyle get ready this a family affair! @crustaceanbh thank you for making the night extra special. #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus," Howard captioned the post.

"It took me 45 years to find you but now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side," the actor said in his touching speech.

Pak and Howard married in 2013, but she filed for divorce in 2015, while pregnant with their first child together. They have since reconciled, welcoming another child together in 2016.

Howard is also dad to three other kids, and his upcoming marriage to Pak will be his fifth. He was married to Lori McCommas from 1994 to 2003, before they remarried in 2005 and then divorced again in 2007. He was married to Michelle Ghent from 2010 to 2013.

