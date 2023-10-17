Former footballer Terrell Owens was hit by a car on Monday night after allegedly getting into a dispute with someone over a game of pickup basketball.

Owens was reportedly shooting hoops in a court in Calabasas when he got into a heated argument with another individual on the court. This led to the person getting into their car and driving it towards Owens' knee.

Former Wide Receiver Terrell Owens Hit By A Car

MEGA

Trending:

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Unplanned Pregnancy With Justin Timberlake

Terrell Owens Intentionally Hit By Car After Argument At Basketball Game

Corinne Olympios Put On Blast By ‘House Of Villains’ Co-Star

Taylor Swift Has Grimes’ Support For The Next U.S. President!

P!nk Receives Backlash For Being ‘Entitled’ After Latest Announcement

According to a report, former NFL player Terrell Owens got hit by a car after getting into a heated argument with a person while shooting hoops at a court in Calabasas.

The unidentified individual reportedly got into their car after the quarrel and drove straight for Owens, hitting the former wide receiver's knee in the process.

Law Enforcement was on the scene immediately, and according to TMZ, no medical emergency was required. An Investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain what may have caused the altercation.

Officers at the scene took a report for "assault with a deadly weapon," but no arrests were made.

Terrell Owens Previously Got Into A Public Dispute With His Neighbor

MEGA

This is not Owens' first rodeo when it comes to public disputes; in 2022, the former athlete got into a heated argument with a female neighbor of his, which caused the cops to get involved to settle the dispute.

Although no arrest was made, TMZ said "both parties had to be separated" to resolve the fight. The woman at the time reportedly yelled at Owens when the cops arrived, "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!

The footballer made sure to capture bits of the moment on his social media livestream at the time, with a video showing the cops at the scene and his neighbor narrating her grievances.

She accused the Owens of recklessly driving his car around their neighborhood, claiming that he almost hit her with it, and proceeded to step down from the vehicle to "intimidate her."

Owens denied the claims, stating that he only got out of the car due to the abusive words she was hurling at him and that he was driving safely.

"You don't yell at me and tell me I almost hit you, and I didn't," the athlete said to the woman in the video clip. She replied, "But you didn't have to get out of your f------ car!"

Owens then responded, "You didn't have to talk to me that way, either! Karen!" and the neighbor replied, "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!"