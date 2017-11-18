‘Terminator’ Writing Team Adds Billy Ray to Put Final Polish on Script

After assembling a writer’s room earlier this year to tackle the latest installment in the “Terminator” franchise, Tim Miller and James Cameron have brought on Billy Ray to join the team and give the final touches to the latest draft.

Cameron and Miller’s writer’s room included David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Josh Friedman. Ray is now coming on to polish the script that is based on a story conceived by Cameron, Miller, and Skydance founder David Ellison.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the franchise with Skydance and Cameron producing the project. Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” since he played no part in the recent installments.

The pic is set to bow on July 26, 2019.

Known for his prestige dramas like “Captain Phillips” and “State of Play,” Ray is responsible for helping launch “The Hunger Games” by penning the first movie in the franchise that would go on to become a monster hit.

Ray most recently worked on Bad Robot’s World War II drama “Overlord” as well as Skydance’s “Gemini Man,” which Ang Lee is directing and Will Smith is starring in.

Ray is repped by CAA and attorney Peter Nichols.

Related stories

'Titanic' to Be Re-Released in Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Oscar Contenders: Hot Tips for Award-Campaign First-Timers

Kate Winslet to Reunite With James Cameron in 'Avatar' Sequels

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!