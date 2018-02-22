Terminator 6 filming delayed until May

The new Terminator movie – the sixth in the series – is set to roll cameras this spring, according to reports.

Terminator fan site The Terminator Fans has uncovered the plan to delay shooting the cyborg thriller from March until May, via a casting call for a character in the new movie called Dani Ramos, said to be the central role.

According to the casting call, the role of teenager Ramos must be ‘over 18 by May 1, and completely available from May to November 2018’.

Producers of the movie have been seeking audition tapes for the lead role, ‘a young woman in her early 20s from Mexico City’.

It goes on: “She was brought up in a working class neighbourhood, is independent and believes strongly in family. She’s more street-smart than book smart and is a woman who always manages to find a ray of light even in the darkest of circumstances.”

The movie finds James Cameron back on board as producer, while direction will be handled by Deadpool’s Tim Miller.

View photos

As far as plot goes, it appears that Cameron is keen to jettison everything that’s happened since Terminator 2, which is a pretty damning indictment of what’s happened in the series since he walked away.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse,” he said.

“This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

As well as Arnold Schwarzenegger back in his T-800 model terminator, Linda Hamilton will be back as Sarah Connor.

The movie is due out on July 26, 2019.

Read more

Joel Edgerton defends Jennifer Lawrence and Red Sparrow photocall

Jennifer Lawrence responds to BAFTAs backlash

BAFTAs 2018: Biggest snubs and surprises