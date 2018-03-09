Teri Hatcher denies she's 'broke and living in a van'

Actress Teri Hatcher has gone on the record to deny a recent report that she’s down and out.

Star magazine in the US published a story earlier this week which proclaimed the 53-year-old Desperate Housewives star is ‘Broke & Homeless!’ and ‘Living in Her Van!’ on its front cover.

Speaking to KTLA she called the story ‘absurd’.

“On the cover yesterday an article that says exactly that – it’s totally absurd – that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van,” she said.

“It’s categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van.”

In fact, she says, she’s making a new travel series called Van Therapy for YouTube, in which she tours around in a VW camper.

“A couple of weeks ago, the magazine reached out to my publicist to say, ‘We have these paparazzi photos of Teri at the beach,’ which, by the way, I was filming drivebys for my show,” she went on.

“They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever. And my lawyer and my publicist said, ‘Categorically not true, you can’t print that, she’s doing a YouTube show, that’s her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There’s nothing about this that’s true’.

“And then they went and ran it anyway. And that is even more egregious that it was so purposefully hurtful.”

Hatcher, who shot to fame in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the 90s, added that she wanted to publicly set the record straight on International Women’s Day because she felt like she was being bullied.

“I wanted to talk to you about it today, especially today is International Women’s Day, and it’s been a time where women have been — the Time’s Up and the MeToo movement, and the voice of women collectively is saying, ‘We’re not just going to take it and accept it and be quiet about it all the way we have for decades.’”

