Teresa Giudice Shows Off Game of Thrones Halloween Costume After Husband Joe's ICE Release

Teresa Giudice showed off her Game of Thrones-inspired costume on Instagram, days after her husband Joe Giudice was freed from ICE custody and flew to Italy.

“Game of Thrones 🔥💀🎃👻,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, captioned two sexy photos of her costume, adding the hashtag “#halloweenparty.” The reality star attended a Fright Nights Halloween costume party in Coconut Creek, Florida, on Thursday night.

In one picture from the evening, Teresa posed with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, fellow RHONJ castmate Melissa Gorga.

Teresa’s Halloween post comes amid her husband Joe’s ongoing deportation battle. Last week, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he has been spending time with family while he tries to appeal a judge’s decision to deport him.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice’s Lawyer Denies She Cheated on Joe, Says ‘Hookup’ in RHONJ Clip Was 30 Years Ago

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga | Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock More

On Wednesday, a clip for the upcoming season of RHONJ appeared to show Teresa admitting she “hooked up” with someone amid Joe’s deportation battle, but her lawyer later told PEOPLE that the full context of the clip shows that she was talking about someone she had kissed “more than 30 years ago when they were in high school together.”

Earlier this week, Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice shared clips of her father doing martial arts training as he works to maintain his dramatic weight loss while in Italy.

“We come back stronger than before ❤️,” she captioned the footage — which showed Joe, 49, sparring with his brother Pete, who is staying with him in Italy. “The fights just starting 💪🏼.”

On her Instagram Story, Gia shared another clip, this time featuring Joe himself speaking out for the first time since his release from an ICE facility last Friday.

“I’m going to come back and we’re going to fight,” he said. “Gotta fight your way back. Never give up.”

Joe has been away from the home he shares with wife Teresa and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — since he began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

He was released in March, after an immigration court ruled to deport Joe last October. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)

RELATED: Joe Giudice Practices Martial Arts Shirtless After ICE Release: ‘Gotta Fight Your Way Back’

Joe Giudice | Gia Guidice/Instagram More