Teresa Giudice is 'shaken' over attack on family of Judge Salas, who sent her to prison

Teresa Giudice is shaken up over news of the shooting at the home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas. The federal judge presided over the fraud case involving the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Giudice, and sent them both to prison.

On Sunday night, Judge Salas’s husband and son were shot at their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey. The 20-year-old boy died while Mark Anderl, a well-known criminal defense attorney, was critically wounded. Judge Salas was unharmed.

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Teresa’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., said the reality star is praying for the Salas family.

“Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it,” Leonard Jr. said on Monday. “She told me that would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family. This is absolutely devastating.”

NBC News reports authorities believe an attorney found dead on Monday is the suspected shooter. Law enforcement officials identified him as Roy Den Hollander, “a well-known New York lawyer who has a long history of anti-feminist legal activity.” The man’s body was found in the town of Rockland and it appears he died by suicide.

A motive for the shooting unclear, although a home invasion gone wrong is one theory that has been floated, per NBC News. The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General are all investigating. The FBI tweeted it was looking for “one subject” in the shooting. It’s unknown how authorities were led to the suspect’s body.

In 2014, Salas sentenced Teresa and Joe Giudice to prison for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. The Bravo star served her time first, a little over 11 months, and was released in Dec. 2015. Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence in March 2019 but was transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Pennsylvania upon his release. He returned to Italy in October amid his deportation appeal. In December, the reality stars separated after 20 years of marriage. They share four daughters.

