Teresa Giudice 'Lost a Bunch of Weight' in 'Extreme' Training for Bodybuilding Competition: Source

Teresa Giudice spent months preparing to compete in the bikini division of a bodybuilding competition — and the experience didn’t let her down.

“She has been training for this bodybuilding competition since December,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She wanted a new challenge and pushed herself to the extreme. Right now she is in the best shape of her life.”

“She has lost a bunch of weight,” the source continues, adding that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, is “even more fit than when she got home [from prison].”

On Saturday, Giudice showed off her muscles in the 40-plus bikini division at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday in Medford, New Jersey, edging out four women to score third place.

In order to prepare for the competition and hone her ripped abs, toned arms and muscular legs, the reality star worked out “with experienced trainers to help her do this in a responsible way,” the source tells PEOPLE.

“And she had the time of her life competing,” the insider adds. “She really enjoyed pushing herself…the discipline, the focus. She may do it again in the future.”

Also on hand for the competition was Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga, who helped cheer his sister on to her impressive finish.