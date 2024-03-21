Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s Livestream: How to Watch the March Madness Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch tonight’s Tennessee vs. Saint Peters’ March Madness game for free with a trial to DirecTV Stream.

Let the games begin. The first round of March Madness kicks off this week, with 64 teams hitting the court for the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament. Tonight the top-ranked team in the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers, take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in Charlotte, North Carolina. Can the No. 2-seeded Vols bring home a win, or will the No. 15-seeded Peacocks deliver a Round of 64 upset at the Spectrum Center? Here’s where to livestream the Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s game online (including how to watch it all for free).

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s March Madness Game Online

The Tennessee Volunteers vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks March Madness game airs live on TNT tonight, but these streaming services let you watch the first-round matchup without cable:

Stream Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s on DirecTV Stream

If you want to livestream the Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s game but you don’t have cable, good news: Basketball fans can watch the Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s showdown on DirecTV Stream. The service carries TNT in all of its plans, all of which come with a five-day free trial. Following the trial period, the Entertainment + Sports package clocks in at $84.98/month for your first three months of the subscription.

Stream Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s on Sling TV

Sling TV is another reliable streaming service for watching the March Madness game between Tennessee and Saint Peter’s without cable. The Sling Blue package carries TNT in its 42-channel offering. But the coolest part is that fans can get it for as little as $35 for their first month of streaming, then $45 a month after that.

Stream Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s on Hulu + Live TV

If we had to make a streaming bracket, Hulu + Live TV might make it to the very end. The reason is because you get 90+ live channels with the ad-supported plan, along with Disney+ and ESPN+ too. Fans can also stream local and national channels, including TNT, without cable.

Stream Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s on Max

Sure, Max routinely has some of the best shows and movies streaming each month, but for a limited time you can also score a B/R Sports add-on to stream March Madness games with a subscription. Max plans start at $9.99/month, and include the add-on at no charge.

What Channel Is Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s Game on?

The Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s game airs live on TNT.

When Is the Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s Game on TV?

The Volunteers vs. Peacocks game takes place today, March 21, 2024, from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT.

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s Odds, Predictions

As of Thursday afternoon, oddsmakers have Tennessee with the moneyline advantage over St. Peter’s Peacocks.

