These Tennessee restaurants got 2024 awards from Wine Spectator for 'a dedication to wine'
A relatively new fine-dining spot in Williamson County is having a moment.
Just a week after The Tennessean ranked the restaurant, January at Southall Farm & Inn, as the best restaurant in Williamson County, January got the highest marks possible on the annual Wine Spectator magazine list of best restaurants in the world.
Of the more than 3,700 restaurants on the list, Tennessee is home to 19. Wine Spectator editors seemed to favor the Nashville area for 2024, including five more Middle Tennessee spots than they did on last year's list.
This year's Tennessee restaurants are listed below.
Nashville area
Downtown Nashville: 201 8th Ave. S.
Wine rating: 3/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
January at Southall Farm & Inn
Franklin area: 2200 Osage Loop
Wine rating: 3/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
Downtown: 403 4th Ave. S.
Wine rating: 3/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
Downtown: 300 4th Ave. N.
Wine rating: 3/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
Downtown: 401 Church St.
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
The Gulch: 1201 Demonbreun St.
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
The Gulch: 300 12th Ave. S.
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
Green Hills: 3988 Hillsboro Pike
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
Bellevue: 6000 Highway 100
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
403 Main St., Franklin, Tennessee
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
Edgehill Village: 1200 Villa Place
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 1/3
Downtown: 609 Lafayette St.
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 1/3
East Tennessee
1471 W. Miller Coves Road, Townsend, Tennessee
Wine rating: 3/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
1278 Market St., Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro
137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend, Tennessee
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee
Wine rating: 1/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
West Tennessee
149 Union Ave., Memphis, Tennessee
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 3/3
117 Union Ave., Memphis, Tennessee
Wine rating: 2/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
524 Cooper St., Memphis, Tennessee
Wine rating: 1/3
Cuisine rating: 2/3
431 S. Highland St., Memphis, Tennessee
Wine rating: 1/3
Cuisine rating: 1/3
