These Tennessee restaurants got 2024 awards from Wine Spectator for 'a dedication to wine'

A relatively new fine-dining spot in Williamson County is having a moment.

Just a week after The Tennessean ranked the restaurant, January at Southall Farm & Inn, as the best restaurant in Williamson County, January got the highest marks possible on the annual Wine Spectator magazine list of best restaurants in the world.

Of the more than 3,700 restaurants on the list, Tennessee is home to 19. Wine Spectator editors seemed to favor the Nashville area for 2024, including five more Middle Tennessee spots than they did on last year's list.

This year's Tennessee restaurants are listed below.

Nashville area

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina

Downtown Nashville: 201 8th Ave. S.

Wine rating : 3/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

January at Southall Farm & Inn

Franklin area: 2200 Osage Loop

Wine rating: 3/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

The busy dining room at January restaurant in Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin, Tenn., on April 25, 2024

Yolan

Downtown: 403 4th Ave. S.

Wine rating: 3/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Downtown: 300 4th Ave. N.

Wine rating: 3/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

Deacon's New South

Downtown: 401 Church St.

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

Del Frisco's Grille

The Gulch: 1201 Demonbreun St.

Wine rating : 2/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

Carne Mare

The Gulch: 300 12th Ave. S.

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

Char

Green Hills: 3988 Hillsboro Pike

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

360 Bistro

Bellevue: 6000 Highway 100

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

Cork & Cow

403 Main St., Franklin, Tennessee

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

Barcelona Wine Bar

Edgehill Village: 1200 Villa Place

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 1/3

City Winery

Downtown: 609 Lafayette St.

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 1/3

East Tennessee

The Barn at Blackberry Farm

1471 W. Miller Coves Road, Townsend, Tennessee

Wine rating: 3/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

St. John's

1278 Market St., Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro

137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend, Tennessee

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

Brazeiros Churrascaria

6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee

Wine rating: 1/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

West Tennessee

Chez Philippe

149 Union Ave., Memphis, Tennessee

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 3/3

117 Prime - closed in April

117 Union Ave., Memphis, Tennessee

Wine rating: 2/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

524 Cooper St., Memphis, Tennessee

Wine rating: 1/3

Cuisine rating: 2/3

Char

431 S. Highland St., Memphis, Tennessee

Wine rating: 1/3

Cuisine rating: 1/3

