‘Temptation Island’ Sets France Return – Global Bulletin

Banijay Productions France is reviving hit reality format “Temptation Island” for French network W9, marking its return to the country after five years.

“Temptation Island” sees couples at a crossroads in their relationship embark on a journey to test their commitment. Separated in two different beach resorts, the couples interact with a group of singles to determine if their love is strong enough to withstand the challenges they will encounter on the island.

The format previously played nine seasons in France, last airing in 2019. Distributed globally by Banijay, it has been adapted in 26 countries including Italy, Germany, Finland and India.

Florence Fayard, CEO Banijay Productions France, said: “‘Temptation Island’ is a tried and tested global hit, enticing viewers around the world with its drama, emotional declarations, and conversation-inciting topics. At Banijay Productions France, we love to produce bold reality formats and we are very much looking forward to using our expertise in the genre to bring this exceptional IP back to France.”

After a successful inaugural edition in June, 2023, the second Italian Doc Season returns to London’s Bertha DocHouse (Jan. 27-28) with a trio of acclaimed documentaries with the filmmakers in attendance. Valentina Cocogna and Mattia Colombo’s “Pure Unknown” revolves around Dr. Cristina Cattaneo’s autopsy room where unnamed migrant bodies, rejected by the Mediterranean Sea onto the shores of Italy, land and she raises concerns about their right to dignity. The film had festival play at Visions du Reel, Hot Docs and Karlovy Vary and won the audience award at Biografilm. Erik Gandini’s CPH: DOX and Hot Docs title “After Work” mulls the post AI workplace scenario via the experiences of its protagonists in Kuwait, South Korea, U.S. and Italy and explores what could be the new work ethic, compatible with a future ‘work free existence,’ with Elon Musk and Noam Chomsky weighing in. Mark Cousins‘ IDFA winner “The March on Rome” narrates the ascent of fascism in Italy and its fall-out across 1930s Europe through little-seen archive footage and cinematic analysis.

Dogwoof will release Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine’s Toronto and London-selected documentary “Copa 71,” executive produced by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and Alex Morgan, on March 8. Told by the pioneering women who participated in it and built from archive unseen for 50 years, the film tells the story of the 1971 women’s soccer World Cup, a tournament witnessed by record crowds that was written out of sporting history.

