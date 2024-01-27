‘Temptation Island’ Moves To Netflix For New Season

Temptation Island has a new home.

The dating format has been picked up by Netflix for a new season. It marks the show’s third home after Fox and USA Network previously aired seasons.

It is the latest dating format for the streamer, which is behind Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum.

The series will follow four couples all at a crossroads in their relationship, head to Temptation Island to put their love to the ultimate test as they agree to live separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex. Will the choices they make push the couples closer together or farther apart into the arms of a new lover?

Temptation Island is produced by Banijay Studios North America. Executive Producers are David Goldberg and David Friedman.

The show aired for three seasons on Fox starting in 2001 and five seasons on USA Network starting in 2019.

