Telemundo Taps Gemma Garcia to Lead News Division

Telemundo has found its new news chief.

The Spanish-language media company, owned by NBCUniversal, has named Gemma Garcia head of Noticias Telemundo.

Reporting to Telemundo chairman Luis Fernández, Garcia will work as executive VP of news, overseeing Telemundo’s news programming, editorial units, digital news properties, newsgathering and bureaus in the United States and Latin America, as well as coverage of the 2024 presidential election.

Garcia was most recently head of news at RTVE Play, the streaming service of Radio Televisión Española, Spain’s public broadcaster. But she is also a veteran of Telemundo as both a producer and executive, including a run as senior VP of digital news for the company.

“I am thrilled to return to Noticias Telemundo at this critical time for our community to reaffirm our commitment to rigorous and balanced news coverage across all platforms under our motto – las cosas como son, or telling it like it is,” said Garcia in a statement. “As we approach historic presidential elections in both the United States and Mexico, I look forward to working with the best team of news professionals in Spanish-language television to continue to give Latinos a voice and provide them with all the news and resources they need to make well-informed decisions.”

“Gemma brings impeccable news judgment, invaluable experience as an innovative news leader and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality journalism for the Latino community,” added Fernandez. “I’ve known Gemma for many years, and I have no doubt her unparalleled leadership, rigor and journalistic passion will help Noticias Telemundo grow our reach and strengthen our brand among Latino audiences.”

Fernandez, who previously ran Noticias Telemundo, was named chairman of the larger division late last year.

